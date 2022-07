Padraig Harrington has revealed how DP World Tour players are pushing for “very strong sanctions” to be handed out to LIV Golf players.The Irishman, captain for Europe last year in the 19-9 defeat to the Unites States, has also confirmed he will be consulted in discussions over new qualification rules for the Ryder Cup.And there is pressure from current DP World Tour players to penalise those who have already jumped to the rebel tour in a bid to be rewarded with some resisting snubbing offers as large as £25m to sign up to Greg Norman’s new tour. That could...

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO