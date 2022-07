A trio of armed robbery suspects from Louisiana was apprehended on Saturday, June 25th, by Trinity County Police working with CHP. Officers were first notified of the robbery near the Hayfork area at 11:00 pm. They were advised that three men had broken into the property and bound multiple victims at gunpoint while robbing them. After the suspects fled, the victims were able to free themselves and call 911. They then told officers that the suspects had run off in a blue mini-van. With the help of CHP, officers tracked down the van and detained the suspects along State Route 3 near Deerlick Springs.

TRINITY COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO