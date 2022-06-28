ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Westbrook will opt into final year of contract

By Robert Marvi
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
When Russell Westbrook was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers last summer, expectations for the team were high.

But instead of contending for the NBA championship, they instead experienced a disaster of a season that ended with them not even reaching the play-in tournament.

It resulted in many Lakers fans urging the team to either trade Russell Westbrook or simply remove him from the roster.

Nothing of that sort has happened.

Instead, Westbrook has opted into the final season of his contract to remain with the Purple and Gold next season.

Via Lakers Daily:

“In a move that is not shocking to anyone but perhaps still quite disappointing to Los Angeles Lakers fans, point guard Russell Westbrook is reportedly planning to exercise his option to return to the Lakers for the 2022-23 NBA season.”

This does not, however, necessarily mean Westbrook will actually play for the Lakers in the 2022-23 season.

They could still trade him if they receive an offer from another team that they deem satisfactory, whether that happens within the next few weeks or just prior to next season’s trade deadline.

