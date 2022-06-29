ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Neighbors in Egger Highlands fear they’re living in a cancer cluster

 3 days ago
SAN DIEGO — When Maricela Silva died from cancer, her family didn't think too much about the cause. But her son, Nicholas Aguilar, says that changed after he started talking to neighbors on their small cul-de-sac. “My next-door neighbor, her next-door neighbor, a couple of doors down also,” he said pointing...

