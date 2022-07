LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after two men were found dead in an apartment near Oxmoor Center on Thursday evening. According to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, officers responded on a report of two men, who appear to be in their late 20s or early 30s, dead inside an apartment in the 7400 block of Steeplecrest Circle.

