Elizabethtown, KY

Man accused of robbing Elizabethtown boutique at knife point arrested

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe man accused of robbing an Elizabethtown boutique at knife point has been arrested. Elizabethtown Police Department spokesman Officer Chris Denham said authorities received a tip via Hardin County Crime Stoppers soon after photos...

wnky.com

Brownsville man arrested on animal cruelty charges for third time

BROWNSVILLE, Ky. – An Edmonson County man is behind bars after authorities say they discovered multiple signs of animal cruelty. Around noon on Thursday, June 30, Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins and a Grayson County animal control officer in relation to Greg K. Rigdon, 60, of Brownsville having multiple dogs on his property that were not fed or given water.
BROWNSVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Woman arrested in Metcalfe County on drug trafficking charges

METCALFE COUNTY, Ky. – A woman is facing multiple drug charges after authorities executed a search warrant. On Tuesday, June 28 around 9:06 p.m., members of the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office, Barren River Drug Task Force and the Kentucky State Police executed a search warrant on a residence following a drug investigation.
METCALFE COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Two men identified in double homicide near Oxmoor Mall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rebekah Duvall was sitting in her apartment around 8 p.m. Thursday when her boyfriend called her outside. "There was this woman just pacing up and down the sidewalk, screaming, very distraught, sobbing," Duvall recalled. "And then at some point, I just heard her say, 'He's dead.'"
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Police: 2 men found dead in apartment near St. Matthews

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A homicide investigation is underway after police find two men dead within an apartment near St. Matthews, officials confirm. Officers responded to an apartment in the 7400 block of Steeplecrest Circle on reports of two men found dead at the location, according to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

JPD: Jeffersonville Police, other agencies secure funeral home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available. Multiple Indiana agencies have secured a funeral home in southern Indiana an official says. Jeffersonville Police (JPD) Maj. Isaac Parker says JPD secured Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center located in the...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Elizabethtown Police help authorities convict Texas man in counterfeit scheme

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown Police helped convict a Texas man accused of making and selling fake debit and credit cards. According to court documents, Bronson Meador, 35, briefly lived in Elizabethtown in 2021. During that time, he was "engaged in a months-long scheme" to "obtain and use counterfeit and unauthorized credit and debit cards" and other personal and financial information "for his own personal benefit," according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
WBKO

Warren Co. Sheriff’s Office search for burglary suspects

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two burglary suspects after they were caught on surveillance. On Tuesday night at 6:32 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Hays Lodge Road for a burglary complaint. According to officials, two suspects drove through a...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Police investigating after crash in Daviess Co. sends juvenile to hospital

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A juvenile was hurt in a car crash in Daviess County Thursday night. Officials say it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Highway 762. They say two people were inside a truck, but were out and walking when authorities got there. The juvenile was taken to the hospital to be checked out, but the driver refused treatment.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
Marshall County Daily

UPDATE: WANTED Gunman: He engaged in a shootout with Kentucky State Police

Hendersonville Police, Metro Police Department, Millersville Police Department. FBI Task Force, THP, and TBI. The investigation by each of the above jurisdictions working in unison led to Edwards being located in Louisville, KY. He engaged in a shootout with Kentucky State Police and Edwards is deceased. Officer Cameron Ferrell was...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
k105.com

Missing Millwood man found out of state

The Millwood man the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office has been searching for after disappearing a few months ago has been located, according to Sheriff Norman Chaffins. Chaffins said Richard Harris, 62, was located alive in Nashville, Tennessee. Nashville authorities identified him, the sheriff added. The sheriff’s office and bloodhounds...
MILLWOOD, KY
meadecountyky.com

BOLO: Stolen vehicle & two possible suspects

At 1:54PM on 06/28/2022 the Meade County Sheriff's Department released the following BOLO to the public:. On Saturday, 25 June 2022, Deputies were called to a theft of a vehicle at Dodge's Convenience Store in Muldraugh. The persons of interest entered the store and purchased multiple items prior to leaving. Upon exiting the business, the persons of interest observed a vehicle running in the parking lot and subsequently stole the vehicle traveling north on Dixie Highway towards Louisville, KY. The suspects stole a 2005 Ford F-250 FX4 4 Door White in color with a tan strip on the bottom bearing Kentucky License Plate 012YKF. Two stickers are on the rear window of the truck one is a "2nd Amendment" Sticker, and the other is a subdued target reading Group Therapy.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
wvih.com

Texas Man Charged With Identify Theft In Kentucky

