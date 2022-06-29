'My heart hurts to have to bury my son'

BUNA — Press release from Jasper County Sheriff's Office Below:. At approximately 2AM on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop near County Road 725 and County Road 731 in Buna, Texas. During the stop, the deputy discovered marijuana, prescription pills, and drug paraphernalia as well as a firearm that had been reported stolen out of Orange County. Jake Tyrone Neal 40yo, B/M of Buna, Texas was arrested for Possession of Marijuana <2OZ (Class B Misdemeanor), and Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon (Third Degree Felony) and Jaclyn Connally Cogar, 39yo, W/F of Buna, Texas was arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance PG 3<28G (Class A Misdemeanor).

BUNA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO