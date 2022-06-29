ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, TX

'My heart hurts to have to bury my son'

By KFDM/Fox 4
fox4beaumont.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORANGE COUNTY — A mother is searching for answers about the shooting death of her son, while at the same time, she's planning his funeral. Police in Orange found the body of 28-year-old Chase Miller Saturday morning, June 25, in his pickup truck off I-10 near Highway 62. He'd suffered a...

fox4beaumont.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4beaumont.com

Third suspect in death of King Dewey captured in Houston

HOUSTON/PORT ARTHUR — Law enforcement officers arrested Jaylin Jevon Lewis, 24, the third suspect sought in the death of King Dewey, the emaciated 4-year old boy who weighed only 19 pounds when his body was found May 31 in Port Arthur. Lewis is charged with two counts of Injury to a Child.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Jasper County deputies seize narcotics and stolen firearm in Buna traffic stop

BUNA — Press release from Jasper County Sheriff's Office Below:. At approximately 2AM on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop near County Road 725 and County Road 731 in Buna, Texas. During the stop, the deputy discovered marijuana, prescription pills, and drug paraphernalia as well as a firearm that had been reported stolen out of Orange County. Jake Tyrone Neal 40yo, B/M of Buna, Texas was arrested for Possession of Marijuana <2OZ (Class B Misdemeanor), and Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon (Third Degree Felony) and Jaclyn Connally Cogar, 39yo, W/F of Buna, Texas was arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance PG 3<28G (Class A Misdemeanor).
BUNA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Lumberton, TX
City
Orange, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Orange, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Vidor, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Transformer blows at Port Arthur water treatment plant; water still safe

During the height of Friday's torrential rains in Port Arthur, a transformer blew at the main water treatment plant located on Highway 73. A city official tells KFDM 6 News that it also damaged the switch gear for the generator. A replacement generator will be in place during the 8 p.m. hour, according to Hani Tohme, the city's water consultant.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Beaumont Transit adds 16 new vehicles to fleet, rebrands to Beaumont ZIP

BEAUMONT — Beaumont Transit, now rebranded as Beaumont ZIP announced the addition of 16 new vehicles to the city's fleet, replacing 80% of the current fleet. The new vehicles include 8 large buses and 8 smaller paratransit vans. According to a press release from the city, the new vehicle offer updated amenities, including bike racks, folding chairs designed to allow wheel chair users room inside, and kneeling ramps to make getting on and off the buses easier.
BEAUMONT, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Claybar Funeral Home

Comments / 0

Community Policy