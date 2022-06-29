ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne County, KS

Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne, Decatur, Rawlins, Sherman, Thomas by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-29 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor burning. Repeating, outdoor burning is not advised today. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread...

Special Weather Statement issued for Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 04:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-02 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Red Willow A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Red Willow County through 445 AM CDT At 416 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Indianola, or 8 miles east of McCook, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Indianola around 420 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Bartley. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
RED WILLOW COUNTY, NE
Special Weather Statement issued for Decatur, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 03:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-02 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Decatur; Sheridan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Sheridan and southeastern Decatur Counties through 415 AM CDT At 344 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Hoxie, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hoxie. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
DECATUR COUNTY, KS

