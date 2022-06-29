Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne, Decatur, Rawlins, Sherman, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 04:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-02 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Red Willow A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Red Willow County through 445 AM CDT At 416 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Indianola, or 8 miles east of McCook, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Indianola around 420 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Bartley. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

RED WILLOW COUNTY, NE ・ 1 HOUR AGO