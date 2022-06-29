ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dundy County, NE

Red Flag Warning issued for Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-29 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor burning. Repeating, outdoor burning is not advised today. Any fires that start may rapidly grow and spread...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 04:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-02 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Red Willow A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Red Willow County through 445 AM CDT At 416 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Indianola, or 8 miles east of McCook, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Indianola around 420 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Bartley. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
RED WILLOW COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Decatur, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 03:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-02 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Decatur; Sheridan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Sheridan and southeastern Decatur Counties through 415 AM CDT At 344 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Hoxie, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hoxie. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
DECATUR COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arthur, Cherry, Grant, Hooker, Keith, Lincoln, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 16:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake McConaughy, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Arthur; Cherry; Grant; Hooker; Keith; Lincoln; McPherson; Sheridan The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Arthur County in west central Nebraska Southwestern Cherry County in north central Nebraska Grant County in west central Nebraska Northern Keith County in southwestern Nebraska Western Hooker County in west central Nebraska Northwestern Lincoln County in southwestern Nebraska Western McPherson County in west central Nebraska Southeastern Sheridan County in the Panhandle of Nebraska * Until 515 PM CDT/415 PM MDT/. * At 435 PM CDT/335 PM MDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles northwest of Ashby to near Arthur to 7 miles southwest of Lemoyne, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Arthur, Paxton, Hyannis, Whitman, Keystone, Kingsley Dam, Ashby, Sarben, Lemoyne, Duluth, Swede Lake, Flatts, Cogill Lake, Green Lake, Bucktail Lake, Whitman Road crossing the North Branch of the Middle Loup River, Three Mile Lake, Pratt Lake, Eagle Gulch Campground and Carr Lake. This includes the following highways Highway 2 between mile markers 129 and 174. Highway 61 between mile markers 93 and 175. Highway 92 between mile markers 123 and 197. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 144 and 149. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE

