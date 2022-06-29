ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation to Host Surf Fest July 29

Cover picture for the articleThe Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation (CMAF) will host Surf Fest, the Slide for Amyloidosis, and the Taste of OC on July 29 in Ocean City to raise money and awareness for a great cause. Wake up early...

