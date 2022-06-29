Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation to Host Surf Fest July 29

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – If you’re looking for some good eats and rocking beats, step out – or into – The Yard at Bally’s Atlantic City. “This is a place where you can listen to music, feel that ocean breeze, have a great bite to eat, have a drink. It’s a great meet-up spot. It’s a great place to be in the summer,” Michael Monty, Bally’s Atlantic City Vice President and General Manager, said. The new indoor-outdoor, beer garden-style venue is officially open for the season. “When you walk into our greenhouse, The Yard here, it’s something like you never witnessed before....

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO