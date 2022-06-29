Former City View students search for justice after accused coach dies

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After a City View Independent School District coach took his life in the wake of misconduct allegations and an investigation from the school district, many former students are wondering what happens now.

KFDX Reporter and Weekend Anchor Markeshia Jackson and Digital Reporter Joshua Hoggard spoke with two former students following the death of City View’s boy’s basketball coach Bobby Morris .

Angel Rodriguez, a former student at City View High School, has been very vocal about accusations made against Morris, taking the claims to social media and giving a voice to the alleged victims.

After a post made by Rodriguez on Facebook accusing Morris of inappropriate conduct with several former students, several more messaged Rodriguez, sharing their stories and bringing more accusations against Morris.

The post eventually led to City View Independent School District placing Morris on paid administrative leave and launching a full investigation into the accusations .

Then, on Monday night, June 27, Morris took his own life at his home in Burkburnett.

Rodriguez said the first thing she felt was guilt.

“At first, I kind of saw it, and I was in denial,” Rodriguez said. “I was like, ‘No, this didn’t happen because, you know, I made a post. I felt really guilty.”

Rodriguez said she didn’t personally experience any inappropriate behavior from Morris directed at her, but she said several of her friends told her about alleged sexual activity or inappropriate comments Morris had made toward them.

Savannah Klein is one of those friends, and she said the news of Morris taking his own life felt like being victimized all over again.

“We don’t get any justice out of it or any closure,” Klein said.

Several of Morris’ accusers reached out to Rodriguez after news of Morris’ death spread, wondering where they go from here.

“He will never stand trial,” Rodriguez said. “This is not the outcome we wanted. We didn’t want him to kill himself. We did everything we were supposed to do and it just kinda seems like it was all for nothing now.”

City View ISD Superintendent Tony Bushong released a statement Monday ahead of Morris’ death, saying Morris was on paid administrative leave until the investigation concluded.

“This investigation is difficult because we have not received any complaints at the District, and no one has come forward to the District to file a complaint against any of our employees,” Bushong said in that statement.

Klein said that’s not the case, and that she was questioned about allegations against Morris several years ago. She said when she told authorities about inappropriate comments Morris made that were directed at her, their response made her feel silenced.

“They looked at me and were like, ‘Well you know, I go to church with his family, and I know his wife and his kids,'” Klein said. “At that point, I was like, there’s no point in me telling the rest because I obviously have no voice here. It’s the higher authority against a 15 or 16-year-old.”

That’s why Rodriguez is continuing to stand with Morris’s accusers. She said the fact that the district didn’t do anything about allegations brought to them by students is a problem.

“A police report, at the least, should have been made,” Rodriguez said. “At the very least, the police should’ve been contacted.”

“They have to,” Klein said. “Legally, they’re obligated to.”

Rodriguez said two of Morris’s accusers filed reports with the Wichita Falls Police Department, who said the cases are closed since Morris is now deceased.

Markeshia’s full interview with Rodriguez and Klein can be seen in its entirety in the video player above. The only contents removed from the interview were the microphone test at the beginning and one use of foul language.

