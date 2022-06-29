ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jodie Sweetin praises fan support as she steps out in LA after being shoved by LAPD at abortion rights protest

Cover picture for the article- Advertisement - “Full House” star Jodie Sweetin was seen in Los Angeles just days after she was pushed to the ground by a Los Angeles Police Department officer while she was protestingSupreme Court Roe vs. Wade verdict Saturday afternoon with a group in the downtown area of ​​the...

CBS News

Video shows LAPD officers shoving "Full House" actress Jodie Sweetin to the ground during protest for abortion rights

During one of many protests for abortion rights over the weekend, actress Jodie Sweetin was seen on video being shoved to the ground by Los Angeles police officers. Sweetin, best known for her role as Stephanie Tanner on "Full House," was leading a group of protesters away from the freeway when the incident occurred, a journalist who captured the moment said on Twitter.
Deadline

‘Full House’ Star Jodie Sweetin Shoved To Pavement By LAPD During Pro-Choice Rally, Says She’s Seen Worse – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, with Sweetin comment and video Jodie Sweetin said on E!’s Daily Pop today that while she understands “people are shocked” to see “Stephanie Tanner” — her character on Full House — subjected to she describes as “a very minor incident of police brutality,” she hopes the public focus will remain on the larger issues. “I think people are shocked when they see Stephanie Tanner, something happen to her, it makes it more real, and I hate that,” Sweetin said. “I hate that it takes people knowing someone or someone they recognize for people to...
Outsider.com

‘Full House’s Jodie Sweetin Speaks Out After Being Shoved to the Ground During Los Angeles Protest

Full House alum Jodie Sweetin is speaking out after having a run-in with the LAPD during a pro-choice demonstration earlier this weekend. “I’m extremely proud of the hundreds of people who showed up yesterday to exercise their First Amendment rights and take immediate action to peacefully protest the giant injustices that have been delivered from our Supreme Court,” Sweetin said in a statement. “Our activism will continue until our voices are heard and action is taken. This will not deter us. We will continue fighting for our rights. We are not free until ALL of us are free.”
Salon

Jodie Sweetin, the “Full House” star who became an activist, pushed by LAPD at pro-choice protest

Police shoved actor Jodie Sweetin to the ground during a pro-choice protest in Los Angeles on Saturday, which prompts the question: Jodie Sweetin was at a pro-choice protest?. Yes. The actor, known for her work as a child star on the hugely popular sitcom "Full House," was speaking into a megaphone, addressing the crowd who had gathered on a freeway to protest the Supreme Court overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which ensures safe and legal abortion. When Sweetin apparently got too close to a line of LAPD officers for their comfort, several officers shoved her violently. On video footage, she can be seen being pushed forcefully by the police, and landing on her side on the concrete several feet away. Sweetin is helped up by fellow protestors and gets back on her feet quickly, although she appears unsteady.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Jodie Sweetin Says She'll 'Keep Marching' After Being Thrown to the Ground by LAPD During Pro-Choice Protest

Jodie Sweetin is speaking out after Los Angeles Police Department officers were. violently pushing her to the ground during a pro-choice protest in Los Angeles on Saturday. The Full House alum, 40, told PEOPLE exclusively that she was "so uncomfortable" with the attention she received following the altercation, which occurred after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn 1973's Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion.
