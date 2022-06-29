Jodie Sweetin praises fan support as she steps out in LA after being shoved by LAPD at abortion rights protest

Police shoved actor Jodie Sweetin to the ground during a pro-choice protest in Los Angeles on Saturday, which prompts the question: Jodie Sweetin was at a pro-choice protest?. Yes. The actor, known for her work as a child star on the hugely popular sitcom "Full House," was speaking into a megaphone, addressing the crowd who had gathered on a freeway to protest the Supreme Court overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which ensures safe and legal abortion. When Sweetin apparently got too close to a line of LAPD officers for their comfort, several officers shoved her violently. On video footage, she can be seen being pushed forcefully by the police, and landing on her side on the concrete several feet away. Sweetin is helped up by fellow protestors and gets back on her feet quickly, although she appears unsteady.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO