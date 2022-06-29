ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Greenwich, RI

Officials Laud New Affordable Rental Units in EG

By Aiza Shaikh
eastgreenwichnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbove: Brookside Terrace, Phase 1, rental apartments on South County Trail. Photos by Aiza Shaikh. Governor Dan McKee and U.S. Senator Jack Reed, along with representatives from RIHousing and real estate developer Dakota Partners, celebrated the completion of rental homes at Brookside Terrace with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday morning....

eastgreenwichnews.com

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
independentri.com

Wickford residents, merchants celebrate distinction of ‘Best Historic Town in America’ award

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Why is history important? Some may say it helps us learn from past mistakes, or it allows us to continue traditions, or it helps us understand why we’re living the way we’re living. There’s no wrong answer and history is all in how we interpret it. But those living in North Kingstown are living among a plethora of history, and so much so, that Wickford has been named the Best Historic Small Town in America by USA Today.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
ecori.org

Portsmouth Calls Solar Array Shed; Says It Must Be Removed

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. — State lawmakers recently celebrated the passage of another law designed to reduce climate emissions and promote renewable energy. Gov. Dan McKee signed the 100% Renewable Energy Standard, which requires all retail electricity sold in the state by 2033 be offset by renewable energy credits. An important addendum to last year’s Act on Climate law, which set greenhouse gas emission reduction mandates.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Greenwich, RI
Government
City
East Greenwich, RI
State
Rhode Island State
eastgreenwichnews.com

Council Unopposed; 7 Candidates for 4 School Committee Seats

Above: Town Councilors (from left) Mike Donegan, Caryn Corenthal & Mark Schwager at the Town Clerk’s office Monday to file their intentions to run for reelection. Submitted photo. In a replay of the 2020 Election, all five Democratic members of the Town Council have opted to run for reelection...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
thebeveragejournal.com

RIHA Announces New Board Appointments

The RI Hospitality Association (RIHA) announced the appointment of two new officers to its 2022 Board of Directors in May: Aaron Messina and Frank DiBiase III. Messina, a West Warwick resident and 2004 graduate of Johnson & Wales University, currently serves as the Area Director of Sales and Marketing for TPG Hotels, Resorts & Marinas. In his role, he oversees six hotels in Rhode Island: the Renaissance Providence Downtown Hotel, Residence Inn by Marriott Providence Downtown, Hilton Providence, Hilton Garden Inn Providence, Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Providence Airport Warwick and Holiday Inn South Kingstown, an IHG Hotel. DiBiase, a Block Island resident, serves as a Business Development Representative and Food and Beverage Director for The Atwells Group, which includes three restaurants in Providence and two resorts on Block Island: the historic Spring House Hotel, where he leads the management team, and the Inn at Spring House. DiBiase joined his family’s hospitality business after high school, rising through the ranks to his current role, which includes oversight of the newly opened Providence Oyster Bar located in East Greenwich and a second inn on Block Island in New Harbor. Of the new appointments, Dale J. Venturini, President/CEO, RI Hospitality Association (RIHA)/RI Hospitality Education Foundation (RIHEF), said, “As RIHA and RIHEF continue to navigate the aftermath of the pandemic and the challenges facing our industry, we look forward to collaborating with our new board members to achieve our common goals, restore consumer confidence, and support and strengthen our businesses and workforce.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Development#Senior Citizen#Brookside Terrace#Dakota Partners
rimonthly.com

Rhode Island Veterans Can Get Up to 10 Gallons of Free Gas

Veterans and active military members can pump up to ten gallons of free gas into their vehicles on Friday, July 1 until noon, as appreciation for their service. Head to the Sunoco gas station at 101 Pleasant View Ave. in Smithfield with your veteran or active military ID to get your gas. This offer applies to the first 200 cars in line. With gas prices skyrocketing, a chance like this to save is a great way to honor the men and women of Rhode Island who have served in the armed forces. Sponsored by business owners Robert Skeffintgton, Robert Santilli and Billy Hogan, the lifelong friends partnered up to pay for 90 percent of the gas while Sunoco provides the remaining 10 percent.
SMITHFIELD, RI
rinewstoday.com

July 4th in the Ocean State – Fireworks, music, more

(developing, will be updated – send us events we should tell people about. New/changes are in RED) NOTE: There are MANY private events – restaurants and clubs hosting their own events – let your fingers do the googling or facebooking to find some near you. RIPTA will...
PROVIDENCE, RI
rimonthly.com

36 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this July

WHAT: Cirque du Soleil Crystal sure knows how to turn an ice arena into a lively frozen playground. Follow Crystal the misfit as she takes guests on a journey to self-discovery and into her wild imagination with other ambitious characters. Watch talented acrobats perform jaw-dropping stunts from incredible heights as Crystal and friends flip and glide on their ice skates. Thurs. and Fri. 7:30 p.m.; Sat. 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 1 p.m. $40–$180. Where: Dunkin’ Donuts Center, 1 La Salle Sq., Providence. more info: 331-6700, dunkindonutscenter.com.
NEWPORT, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Real Estate
ABC6.com

Department of Health recommends to close 2 Coventry beaches

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended closing down two beaches in Coventry on Wednesday. The Department of Health said Ginny B’s Campground and Briar Point Beach has unsafe bacteria levels. RIDOH said they’ll continue to monitor the beach water quality through Labor Day....
COVENTRY, RI
FUN 107

Poll Suggests Rhode Island Congressional Seat Could Flip Red

It is not unusual for Rhode Island, the biggest little blue state in the Union, to send Republicans to Congress. When I was a reporter in Providence, Rhode Island in the 1990s, Republicans Claudine Schneider and Ronald M. Machtley represented the Ocean State in the U.S. House of Representatives. Republican John Chaffee served in the U.S. Senate for years.
POLITICS
WJAC TV

Turkey who hangs near Rhode Island Dunkin' is talk of the town

WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — Mick Buratczuk and his wife are regulars at a Dunkin' in West Greenwich, Rhode Island, and apparently so is a wild turkey. "He is something else," Buratczuk said. "I think it's neat, I think it's nice. People see him and it's nice to see wildlife like that who aren't afraid of humans."
WEST GREENWICH, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy