Tens of Thousands Turn to Mail-In Voting

A conversation with Pioneer Park Coalition board Member Scott Howell and Catholic Diocese Director Jean Hill. It’s an untenable situation: more people camping on the streets; more people unwilling to enter shelters; more clearly insane people walking around the streets in downtown; all social services in Salt Lake City are maxed out. There are not enough social workers, beds, or homeless services: What should be done? What can be done?

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO