Weber County, UT

Tens of Thousands Turn to Mail-In Voting

ABC 4
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Weber County, about 20,000 sent in...

www.abc4.com

Related
kjzz.com

Utahns tune out Senate race amid low ballot numbers

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake County reported roughly 45% of registered, eligible voters actually casted ballots. In Utah County, the turnout may have been closer to 40%. On Salt Lake’s Main Street, Wednesday, 2News showed photos of Sen. Mike Lee and his independent, but Democratic Party-backed challenger...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

State confirms rabies found in three Utah bats

SALT LAKE CITY — The state of Utah confirmed on Thursday three cases of rabies so far this summer. The cases were found in bats in Salt Lake County, Weber County, and Washington County. Charla Haley from the Utah Department of Health and Human Services said, “The location really...
UTAH STATE
Local
Utah Government
Weber County, UT
Government
County
Weber County, UT
Utah State
Utah Elections
KSLTV

Gov. Cox appoints new judge to Utah Supreme Court

SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer J. Cox named Utah Court of Appeals Judge Jill M. Pohlman as his choice to serve as a Utah Supreme Court Justice, if confirmed it will be the first time the Utah Supreme Court will have a female majority. The governor’s nominations still...
UTAH STATE
#Election Local#The Republican Primary
ksl.com

3 bats infected with rabies, humans and dogs exposed to the disease in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah health officials on Thursday confirmed three cases of rabies in bats that exposed humans and dogs to the disease. "The humans received preventive vaccines, and the dogs received boosters and a 45-day home quarantine because they were up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations," the Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
dailyutahchronicle.com

Mendenhall: Salt Lake County “Cool-Zones” Aren’t Inclusive

Salt Lake County recently announced their implementation of “cool zones,” which provide citizens an escape from the blistering summer heat. Cool zones offer air-conditioning and fresh, cold water, plus the chance to learn about summer activities county-wide. However, upon further investigation, these cool zones are not inclusive and...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
utahstories.com

Utah Homelessness Getting Out of Control: What are the solutions?

A conversation with Pioneer Park Coalition board Member Scott Howell and Catholic Diocese Director Jean Hill. It’s an untenable situation: more people camping on the streets; more people unwilling to enter shelters; more clearly insane people walking around the streets in downtown; all social services in Salt Lake City are maxed out. There are not enough social workers, beds, or homeless services: What should be done? What can be done?
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
ksl.com

Here's what happened after a Utah company pledged to save water

SOUTH JORDAN — It's been a little over a year now since Fred Lampropoulos decided he wanted to reshape the landscape outside of Merit Medical Systems' offices in South Jordan. Lampropoulos, the company's president and CEO, felt compelled to act after he saw the drought's impact in and around...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
KUTV

More than 100 Delta pilots picket outside SLC airport to protest contracts

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — More than 100 Delta pilots picketed outside the Salt Lake International Airport Thursday morning, demanding a new contract and pay raises. Delta First Officer Reed Donoghue, speaking on behalf of the pilots who stood stoically holding signs outside on the airport’s upper level, said pilots need an “industry-leading contract” after several years since the last one was agreed upon.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

This county in Utah ranks as the 4th healthiest in US, according to report

SALT LAKE CITY — Morgan County is the fourth healthiest community in America, according to the most recent annual rankings by U.S. News & World Report. The rankings are compiled using scores from 10 categories of community health identified by the National Committee on Vital and Health Statistics. U.S. News aggregated and weighted 89 metrics to come up with the score for each category, grading each county from zero to 100.
MORGAN COUNTY, UT
gastronomicslc.com

Eight new bars approved at June alcohol meeting

Yesterday saw the momentous day of reckoning that we’ve been previewing since March. With the myriad updates to Utah’s liquor laws now in effect for for 2022, a once in a generation bounty of full bar licenses were up for grabs – ten to be precise. As commissioner Thue dubbed it,”barapalooza”. Let’s get straight to the chase then – who won a license this month, what do we know about em’ and what’s next?
ABC4

Power outage affects thousands in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A massive power outage has left thousands without electricity in areas throughout Weber County on Tuesday. Rocky Mountain Power says over 1,100 residents are currently affected. Multiple outages are causing major power loss throughout the area. Crews were first notified of the outage around 7:50 a.m. early Tuesday morning and […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT

