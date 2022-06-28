ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadian Police Kill Two Gunmen In Bank Shootout, Find Potential Bomb

Cover picture for the articleCanadian police shot dead two men during a gunfight on Tuesday at a bank in British Columbia which left six officers injured, and nearby homes were evacuated after the discovery of a possible explosive device, police said. Emergency response team members arrived on the scene...

Monkey killed in Mexico cartel shootout remembered by song

A monkey who was killed during a shootout between alleged gang members in Mexico has been immortalised in song.Dubbed "El Chango", the little spider monkey is the subject of a narcocorrido, or drug ballad.El Chango was the pet of a member of La Familia Michoacana, a Mexican cartel. According to the State of Mexico Attorney General's Office, both El Chango and his owner were killed in a standoff between authorities and the cartel in Texcaltitlán.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Michelle Obama hails Beyonce’s new song Break My SoulPlayful baby elephant rips model’s skirt offThis is why you should ‘date’ your female friends
Reporter Gunned Down In Latest Attack On Mexican Journalists

A Mexican reporter was killed Wednesday in one of the country's most violent northern border states, authorities and his employer said, the latest in a series of attacks in one of the world's most dangerous countries for journalists. Antonio de la Cruz, a journalist for local newspaper Expreso, was shot...
Father dies by suicide in Virginia after discovering his 18-month-old son dead inside a hot car, police say

Local authorities are investigating the deaths of a young child and his father after both bodies were found at their home in central Virginia this week. Chesterfield County Police said they believe the child, an 18-month-old boy, died after his father unintentionally left him alone inside a car for several hours. Officers discovered the child dead at his family's residence on Tuesday, while responding to reports that suggested a toddler may have been forgotten in an unattended vehicle.
At Least 50 Killed In Massacre At Catholic Church In Southwest Nigeria

Gunmen attacked a Catholic church in southwest Nigeria during mass on Sunday, killing at least 50 people including women and children, according to a hospital doctor and media reports. The gunmen shot at people outside and inside the church building, killing and injuries worshippers, said Funmilayo Ibukun Odunlami, police spokesperson...
US Air Force serviceman is arrested in the US for 'DELIBERATELY' setting off explosives by ammo area and shower facility in Syria base that injured four soldiers

A US airman was arrested for deliberately planting and detonating explosives near the shower facilities and ammunition storage of an American military base in Syria, the Pentagon reported Tuesday. The Pentagon refused to disclose the suspect's name or motivations for the attack - which injured four soldiers - but said...
Texas man who was declared insane after killing father escapes from hospital

A Texas man, who was charged with murder for stabbing his father in 2013 but later acquited on an insanity plea, has fled from the state psychatric facility he was in, officials said on Monday. Alexander Scott Ervin, 29, was found missing from the hospital shortly after 7.30am on Monday. Police officials reviewed the hospital’s security footage and determined he fled after the mental health facility’s staff contacted authorities.Mr Ervin left his dormitory room at the North Texas State Hospital around 9pm on Sunday and climbed the 8ft security fence of the hospital before he headed north on foot around...
Mother of two among 53 migrants who died after being abandoned in tractor trailer in Texas said their ill-fated trip was motivated by lack of jobs in Honduras

Karen Caballero says her two sons and one of their girlfriends would still be alive today if there were job opportunities in Honduras. Instead, the three young people risked their lives to migrate to the Unites States. Her sons, Fernando Redondo (19) and Alejandro Andino (22), and Andino's partner Margie...
Monkey Sharpens Knife, Terrorizes Brazilian Town for a Week

A knife-wielding monkey has reportedly terrorized the town of Corrente in Piaui state, Brazil, for a week. The details about the small primate emerged when a video was posted online showing it brandishing its blunt weapon in a brick wall. A local captured the bizarre situation, which appeared that the...
Police appeal to find two men after girl, 3, approached and kissed in Lincolnshire street

Police are looking for two men after a three-year-old girl was approached and kissed while walking with her mother.The incident took place along Barrowby Gate in Grantham, Lincolnshire, at around 2.55pm on 22 June.As the mother and daughter walked along the road, two men came towards them, and one in a white and grey jacket bent down and kissed the child on the face before walking away.The distressed mother tried to confront the men, but they just walked away, with a male in a red top laughing. They left the scene, heading towards Dysart Road, police said. Lincolnshire Police has issued a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to.“We appreciate the CCTV footage is blurry, but this was a particularly distressing incident for those involved," the force said.“We are appealing for anyone who may recognise this pair based on their distinctive clothing to please come forward with any information you have to help us identify these men.”Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 289 of 22 June, or email control@lincs.police.uk - or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
