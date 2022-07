Two men were sentenced to years in prison for their roles in a plan to murder an individual and set fire to a Fairfield County business. Luis Mercado, age 55, of Bridgeport, and 35-year-old Luis Mejias, of Waterbury, were sentenced on Monday, June 27, to 10 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States attorney for the District of Connecticut.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO