'My heart hurts to have to bury my son'

The family of 18-year-old German Saldago is asking for the public’s help in locating the Port Arthur resident. Lizabeth Cardenas, Saldago’s cousin, said he lived with his parents. Saldago’s sister had visited the house Thursday and saw the teen there. After the visit, Saldago and his father went to bed in their rooms at approximately 9:30 p.m. When his dad woke for work at 5 a.m. Friday, Saldago’s bedroom door was open but he was not in his room, Cardenas said.

PORT ARTHUR, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO