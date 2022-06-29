ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, TX

'My heart hurts to have to bury my son'

Cover picture for the articleORANGE COUNTY — A mother is searching for answers about the shooting death of her son, while at the same time, she's planning his funeral. Police in Orange found the body of 28-year-old Chase Miller Saturday morning, June 25, in his pickup truck off I-10 near Highway 62. He'd suffered a...

Related
KFDM-TV

Hit-and-run in Orange puts child in hospital

ORANGE — The Orange Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run auto-pedestrian accident that put a child in the hospital Thursday evening. The accident occurred in the1900 block Robin Ave. in Orange at around 6:15 in the evening. The child's family tells KFDM/FOX4 that she sustained bruises and road rash.
ORANGE, TX
kogt.com

Child Struck By SUV

Orange Police are looking for a black SUV after it struck a child and left the scene on Robin St in the Greenway area. Police were called around 6:30pm. They checked with homes in the area for security camera footage. The young female was taken to a Beaumont hospital with unknown injuries.
ORANGE, TX
KFDM-TV

Third suspect in death of King Dewey captured in Houston

HOUSTON/PORT ARTHUR — Law enforcement officers arrested Jaylin Jevon Lewis, 24, the third suspect sought in the death of King Dewey, the emaciated 4-year old boy who weighed only 19 pounds when his body was found May 31 in Port Arthur. Lewis is charged with two counts of Injury to a Child.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Orange Leader

Pursuit of justice continues 20 years after killing of 4-year-old Dannarriah Finley

Mark Blanton was the assistant police chief in Port Arthur in 2002 when a pipeline worker found the body of a young girl on Pleasure Island. The spot was remote, and wildlife officers had found the remains of the little girl, later to be identified as 4-year-old Dannarriah Finley. The child had been reported missing from her home in Orange on July 4, 2002.
ORANGE, TX
Port Arthur News

Family seeking clues to Port Arthur man’s whereabouts

The family of 18-year-old German Saldago is asking for the public’s help in locating the Port Arthur resident. Lizabeth Cardenas, Saldago’s cousin, said he lived with his parents. Saldago’s sister had visited the house Thursday and saw the teen there. After the visit, Saldago and his father went to bed in their rooms at approximately 9:30 p.m. When his dad woke for work at 5 a.m. Friday, Saldago’s bedroom door was open but he was not in his room, Cardenas said.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kogt.com

Pole Down In BC

10:45am – First responders and Entergy on scene of a power pole that has fallen in Bridge City on Camellia. Lines are in the water and over a vehicle. Camellia is closed from Tiger Lily to Poinsettia.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
KPLC TV

Update: No one found in apartment on Goos Street

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What police believed may have been a barricade situation ended Wednesday with no one being found in an apartment on Goos Street. The person who called police believed the person was in the apartment, but when authorities cleared the location, they found he had already left the apartment, Sgt. Brenda Treadway said.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KFDM-TV

Jasper County deputies seize narcotics and stolen firearm in Buna traffic stop

BUNA — Press release from Jasper County Sheriff's Office Below:. At approximately 2AM on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop near County Road 725 and County Road 731 in Buna, Texas. During the stop, the deputy discovered marijuana, prescription pills, and drug paraphernalia as well as a firearm that had been reported stolen out of Orange County. Jake Tyrone Neal 40yo, B/M of Buna, Texas was arrested for Possession of Marijuana <2OZ (Class B Misdemeanor), and Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon (Third Degree Felony) and Jaclyn Connally Cogar, 39yo, W/F of Buna, Texas was arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance PG 3<28G (Class A Misdemeanor).
BUNA, TX
12NewsNow

Jefferson County mom helps out, saves man from burning car

FANNETT, Texas — Last week, a Jefferson County woman saved a young man from being burned alive when his car caught fire as he was driving along Interstate 10. We shared this story with you last week and recently we got the opportunity to sit down with the woman who first responders are commending for her heroic actions.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
Lake Charles American Press

6/29: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Garrett Lane Jensen, 20, 157 Pete Grimnickrd, DeQuincy — two counts direct contempt of court; theft of a motor vehicle from $1,000 but less than $5,000; aggravated assault with a firearm; attempted armed robbery use of a firearm; aggravated flight from an officer; simple cruelty to animals. Bond: $182,000.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Orange Leader

AND NOW YOU KNOW — Echo is the Orange County town that never was

The settlement north of Orange, east of Highway 87, along the Southern Pacific railroad tracks has been populated since the late 1800s. The first line through there was the Texas and New Orleans Railroad, a direct line from New Orleans to Houston. When the right of way for the railroad was first surveyed, the land at Orange was too swampy, so the line had to be relocated north three miles, to the closest higher, mostly dry land.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX

