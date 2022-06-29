ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, KY

Floyd County man charged in child sex abuse case

By Evan Hatter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Floyd County man was arrested Tuesday, charged with child sexual exploitation offenses. 24-year-old Christopher Jacob Hall was found,...

