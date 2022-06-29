ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update: $200k Raised On GoFundMe For Burger King Worker Who Got a Goodie Bag for 27 Years of Service

By BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors
 3 days ago
We love it when a blessing isn’t blocked by a measly goodie bag. There’s good news for Kevin Ford who made headlines for his years of loyal service as a cook and cashier at the Burger King in the Las Vegas McCarren International Airport and who never took a day off...

