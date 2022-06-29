ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

June 28, 2022 Illinois Primary Unofficial Results

By Barry
wish989.com
 3 days ago

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS – Click on the...

wish989.com

freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (6/30/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan Kelly yesterday announced a new state-of-the-art online platform to assist law enforcement agencies in investigating gun crimes and identifying the sources of illegal guns. Called the Crime Gun Connect, it will allow statewide law enforcement agencies to access critical crime-gun trace records more efficiently than ever before, giving them a new tool in their fight against gun violence. For more go to www.illinoisattorneygeneral.gov.
ILLINOIS STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Illinois Family Relief Plan to begin July 1

CHICAGO — People in Illinois can expect a bit of a break when it comes to sticker shock, both in stores and at the pump. Starting July 1, the Illinois Family Relief Plan will go into effect, providing relief on the grocery tax, gas tax, and property taxes. Gov....
ILLINOIS STATE
Chicago magazine

The 575 Miles of the Mississippi River in Illinois

It is an underappreciated fact that Illinois has more Mississippi River than any other state: 575 miles from East Dubuque to Cairo. Underappreciated because the river does not play a large role in our state’s identity, as it does in Minnesota, or Missouri, or Tennessee, or Louisiana, or — of course — Mississippi. Most of the state’s people are clustered around Lake Michigan. Our largest river city is Moline, population 41,902. Here in Illinois, the Mississippi is, quite literally, a backwater.
ILLINOIS STATE
hoiabc.com

Fireworks events around the Heart of Illinois

(Heart of Illinois ABC) - Here is a list of area fireworks events scheduled around the Heart of Illinois. Lewistown - Sunday at dusk, Fulton County Fairgrounds. Towanda - Sunday at dusk. Parade Monday. Lincoln - Sunday after 9 p.m. Peoria/East Peoria - Monday, along the Illinois River. Hennepin -...
ILLINOIS STATE
Local
Illinois Elections
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
WAND TV

Illinois Family Relief Plan to go into effect Friday

(WAND) - Starting July 1, the Illinois Family Relief Plan will go into effect, providing relief on the grocery tax, gas tax, and property taxes. The plan totals an estimated $1.83 billion in relief, including income and property tax rebates and a temporary cut in several sales taxes. “Starting tomorrow,...
ILLINOIS STATE
southernillinoisnow.com

Election news from the rest of South Central Illinois

Carlyle residents approved a half-cent sales tax to pay for a new pool complex, 428 to 122. The new pool will cost $4.3-million and will replace the current complex built in 1955 that has numerous problems. There was only one contested race in Clinton County, with an incumbent going down...
CARLYLE, IL
WTVW

Illinois counties see steady numbers at the polls

ILLINOIS (WEHT) — Southern Illinois voters hit the polls on Election Day in which some counties say many voters were out early to cast their ballots. Every election is important in many residents eyes as many are glued into the republican and democratic primaries for governor. Wayne County clerk...
WAYNE COUNTY, IL
WTWO/WAWV

13 Illinois laws that go into effect July 1

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. JB Pritzker has signed more than 400 bills since the 102nd General Assembly convened in January 2021, and 13 of them take effect this week. These are the laws that become effective on July 1. Laws related to mental health Senate Bill 2014: Provides that if a public higher education […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois Land Conservation Program enrollment opens in 68 counties

(The Center Square) – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Department of Agriculture have amassed $50 million in federal and state tax funding to incentivize farmers and ranchers to set aside land for nutrient runoff prevention and water quality protection. Jamie Diebal, program specialist with the...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

You Won’t Believe What This Illinois Idiot Did To Political Signs

I bet you didn't know it was a felony to do this illegal act to political signs in Illinois. I have to admit, I got a little confused for a minute. I'm so used to elections being in March and November, that I couldn't figure out why my mom was talking about the Illinois primary being in June. I was wondering why there was so much political advertising going on already. Then I remember, yes we do vote this month.
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Here’s how Marion County voted in the 2022 statewide primary elections

With all thirty-seven precincts reporting, the results are in for this year’s general primary election in Marion County. The results for competitive statewide races are as follows. For the Republican U.S. Senate nomination, Marion County chose Peggy Hubbard with 2,010 votes, good for 31% of the vote. Every other...
MARION COUNTY, IL
wmix94.com

Area 4th of July celebrations

SOUTHERN, ILLINOIS — Independence Day Celebrations will be happening across the country this weekend and our area will have its share of events. The Centralia American Legion Fourth of July Celebration starts tonight at 6 p.m. at Fairview Park, with Bingo. The Carnival will also be at the park...
CENTRALIA, IL

