ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmi, IL

Carmi Man Going to Prison for Domestic Battery and Retail Theft

By Barry
wish989.com
 3 days ago

CARMI – A Carmi man was sentenced in White County Court Monday afternoon to a total of 11 years and 10 months in state prison after he was sentenced in his absence after he failed to appear for his sentencing hearing on charges of Domestic Battery and Retail Theft – both...

wish989.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrul.com

Townsend Arrested On Warrant For Battery And Criminal Damage To Property

A Carmi man was arrested on a White County warrant following a phone call to the White County Sheriff’s Department from the White County Probation Office. On Thursday Officer George Spencer and an officer with the Carmi Police Department arrested 48 year old Jason D Townsend. Upon arrival at the Probation Office, the officers met with Townsend and advised him of the warrant for Battery and Criminal Damage to Property then escorted him to the White County Jail. Townsend was processed for the appropriate charges and is being held pending posting of bond. Bond was set at $250.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
wish989.com

Carmi Man Sentenced for Possessing Meth, Using Property Unlawfully

CARMI – A Carmi man was sentenced Wednesday in White County Court to state prison for Unlawful Use of Property – a Class 2 felony and for Possession of Methamphetamine – a Class 3 felony. According to White County State’s Attorney Denton Aud, 31-year-old James E. Belka...
CARMI, IL
wrul.com

Two Carmi Women Arrested On White County Warrants

The Carmi Police Department has arrested two Carmi women on White County warrants. On Thursday an officer with the CPD went to 412 Oak Street and arrested 35 Jennifer R Parkhurst on a warrant for Battery. The amount of the bond on the warrant was set at $250. Parkhurst paid bond and was released.
CARMI, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carmi, IL
Crime & Safety
White County, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Carmi, IL
County
White County, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Man sentenced to 5 years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Matthew Allen Green, 39, of Evansville, was sentenced to five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.  According to court documents, on November 10, 2020, law enforcement officers stopped a truck driven by Green after seeing many traffic violations and Green was the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wish989.com

Carbondale Man Arrested on Gun Charges and Making Terroristic Threats

CARBONDALE – A Carbondale man is facing several charges involving a recent shooting and threats toward an Carbondale organization. According to Carbondale Police, officers responded Sunday afternoon to the 400 block of East Chestnut Street regarding a shots fired investigation. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident. Officers did receive reports of several vehicles struck by gunfire.
CARBONDALE, IL
wrul.com

Break-In And Burglary Reported In Norris City

A report of break-in and burglary has been made to the White County Sheriff’s Department. On Wednesday morning, Officer George Spencer responded to 452 County Road 60o N in Norris City and met with Michial Phillips who advised Spencer that someone had cut a lock off of his front porch door and entered his residence. Phillips said that on June 28th between the hours of 3:00 and 10:00 PM, someone broke into his home and stole 100 10 mg Hydrocodone. There were also items thrown around inside the residence. Phillips said that he located a glove in his driveway that does not belong to him. Spencer photographed the damage lock piece near the door as well as the pry marks on the door frame, and collected the glove to put in evidence. Phillips stated that he wanted to file a report about the incident. Spencer told Phillips it would be placed on file at the WCSD. The officer also told Phillips he would be contacted if any further information became available.
NORRIS CITY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Domestic Violence#Sentencing#White County Court
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia woman faces multiple charges following two altercations

A 43-year-old Centralia woman is being held in the Marion County Jail for aggravated battery to a police officer, simple battery, and hate crime following two separate altercations. Police say they were called to the Jera Alcorn home on South Maple Street early Thursday morning to a report of an...
CENTRALIA, IL
wish989.com

Carmi Woman Sentenced for Violating No Contact Order

CARMI – A Carmi woman was sentenced in White County Court Monday to state prison on two charges of Violation of Stalking No Contact Order – both Class 4 felonies. According to White County State’s Attorney Denton Aud, 31-year-old Misty G. McFarland was sentenced to five years in prison and will serve one year of mandatory supervised release on both charges.
CARMI, IL
wrul.com

Bartley Charged with Driving While License Suspended

While on patrol in Carmi, Deputy Capeheart with the White County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop that ended with the arrest of 44 year old Michelle Bartley of 711 Marguerite Street. On June 26th at around 1:35 PM, Capeheart observed a red Chevy van stopping at a stop sign at the intersection of Stewart and Burrell Street that had only one working tail light which was on the right side of the vehicle. While behind the vehicle, the Deputy stated that the left brake quick working as well. Capeheart then initiated a traffic stop and informed Bartley that the brake lights weren’t properly working, in which Bartley said she knew that they sometimes don’t work properly. At that time a male passenger got out of the vehicle, and hit the brake light and it came back on. Capeheart then ran Bartley’s information through dispatch and was informed that her driver’s license had been suspended. After informing Bartley of the suspended license, she was placed under arrest. Bartley was then transported to the White County Jail where bond was set at $250. She paid bond and was released. The vehicle was towed by Don’s Bumper to Bumper. A court date for Bartley has been set for August 2nd at 9:00 AM.
CARMI, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wnky.com

Twelve arrested as suspects in drug trafficking ring

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging twelve individuals with conspiracies to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine. A release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Indiana stated three of the defendants are also charged with illegally possessing firearms as convicted felons.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wrul.com

Stolen Wallet Reported in Norris City

A Norris City woman called the White County Sheriff’s Department to report the theft of her wallet. On June 25th, Deputy spoke with Adrienne Johnson who stated that she attended a ballgame in Norris City on June 22nd and had left her wallet in the center console of her vehicle. Johnson said that she left her car unlocked but she was sitting only 40 feet away watching the game. Johnson stated that on the morning of the 23rd, she had noticed that her wallet was gone. She said there was no money in the wallet but there was a credit card along with her driver’s license in it. Johnson called to cancel the credit card but wanted to make the report due to concerns about identity theft due to her ID being taken.
NORRIS CITY, IL
104.1 WIKY

Law Enforcement Banging On Doors This Morning

Authorities confirm that DEA agents are conducting an operation in Evansville. We’re told that agents, assisted by Evansville police, are serving federal warrants throughout the city. Indications are that several people have been taken into custody. More information is expected later in the day.
kbsi23.com

1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – One person is in custody after a deadly shooting in Williamson County late Wednesday night. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired within a home in southern rural Williamson County on Wednesday June 29 about 10:50 p.m. When...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
14news.com

Names and charges released in DEA drug raid in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the DEA say they executed several search warrants Wednesday morning. We first found a heavy police presence near Covert and S. Kentucky around 6:30. Our reporter on scene heard several loud bangs in the area. Police were also on scene at home near Sweetser...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WIBC.com

12 Arrested for Drug Trafficking Organization in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — 12 people were arrested in Evansville for their alleged involvement in a drug trafficking organization dealing cocaine and methamphetamine. Three of the people involved were also charged with illegally possessing firearms as convicted felons. The indictment was unsealed Wednesday following their arrests. Investigators have seized...

Comments / 0

Community Policy