Tuesdays with Tom Skilling: Will we have perfect July 4th weather?

Looking to take a quick getaway from the Chicago this summer? Well, John Williams has you covered with our “Best of the Midwest” feature. Today, guest host Anna Davlantes chats with Stephanie Klett, President and CEO, Visit Lake Geneva, to tell us about all the great things to do in Lake Geneva (aka The Hamptons of Chicago)! Stephanie talks about the Lake Geneva Cruise Line which includes the amazing U.S. Mailboat Tour. Does the birthplace of modern astrophysics intrigue you? Well, Lake Geneva has you covered with Yerkes Observatory. When you think of Lake Geneva, do you think of a safari? Well, let’s change your mind with a visit to Safari Lake Geneva! And of course, you’ll want to have fun on the water with surfing, sailing and paddle boarding. Don’t miss a trip to Lake Geneva this summer.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO