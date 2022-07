The Wilkinson Public Library's Youth Services staff wants to sincerely thank the following organizations for attending our Summer Kick-Off Party for the local families on the last day of school. We appreciate The Drop, Telluride Academy, Pinhead Institute, Ah Haa Arts School, Telluride Ski & Snowboard Club and U.S. Forest Service for spending their time and energy talking with families and kids about their summer programs. As well, the many attending patrons had fun learning about our WPL's Summer Reading Program, picking out a free book and enjoying flavorful snow-cones!

TELLURIDE, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO