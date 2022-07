TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The state is launching the Florida Purple Alert Plan. It was created by the FDLE's Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse (MEPIC). The plan was established by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Purple Alert will be used to assist in the location of missing adults suffering from mental, cognitive, intellectual or developmental disabilities, and who do not meet the criteria for a statewide Silver Alert.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO