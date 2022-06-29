Chesapeake City Council approves raising speeding fines to $200 on 7 roads

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Speeding on some Chesapeake residential streets will now cost you more if you get caught.

On Tuesday night, Chesapeake City Council green-lighted raising fines to $200 for seven roads around the city.

Read the full ordinance here .

The roads are Belvedere Drive, Butterfly Drive, Fairway Drive, Hall Drive, Lindale Drive, Mann Drive and Wilson Drive.



Officials say the latest comes following documented and “persistent” speed issues on the roads. Officials say the roads were evaluated against industry standards and were consistent with Chesapeake’s Traffic Calming program which aims to reduce vehicle speeds and improve safety for pedestrians and bicyclists.



The new fines are expected to go into place immediately.

