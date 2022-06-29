ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

La Crosse man breaks glass door trying to turn himself in for warrant that did not exist, authorities say

By Rayos Syndication User
 3 days ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — Officers arrested a La Crosse man Sunday who they said broke a glass door trying to turn himself in for a warrant that didn’t exist.

According to a criminal complaint, 30-year-old Tavier Holling began pounding on the door to La Crosse County Justice Sanctions at 6:17 a.m.

Growing impatient with jail staff who did not open the door for him, Holling allegedly broke the glass door and crawled inside.

Holling told arriving officers that he had a warrant and wanted to turn himself in, according to the complaint. Officers said Holling was intoxicated and told them he had been “smoking and drinking” all night.

Officers found that Holling did not, in fact, have a warrant, but he was placed under arrest for misdemeanor bail jumping, damage to property and a probation hold.

Madison, WI
