YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — It took 20 years to identify Lina Reyes Geddes. It took another four to identify her killer. At a joint Zoom press conference on Wednesday with city police, those with the Utah Department of Public Safety said they believe the husband of the missing Austintown woman who was found shot to death in 1998 was her killer.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO