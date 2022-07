Carol Mooney, 77, of Rome, passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on June 28, 2022, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born on October 26, 1944, to the late Paul and Sophia Urtz. Carol grew up and attended school in West Leyden, and later graduated from the Culinary Arts program at MVCC. She worked for many years in food service and restaurant management. Carol loved to cook, and one of her greatest pleasures was preparing food for others. Carol’s kitchen was always open for anything from a quick concoction to a full feast.

ROME, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO