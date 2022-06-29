ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Police seek tips in repeat acid attacks and other violence directed at Eugene woman

By KLCC
klcc.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis morning, a 26-year-old Eugene woman was attacked with acid, for the second time in three months. Eugene Police say today’s incident began with the woman opening her door around 5:30am, after which an unknown suspect threw acid on her. She was treated at a hospital for chemical...

www.klcc.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kezi.com

Woman who police say assaulted disabled young man arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A woman who allegedly assaulted a young disabled man is back in jail today for incidents that police say occurred during the last two years, Springfield police said. The Springfield Police Department says that on June 15, officers responded to an incident on Daisy Street in Springfield....
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kezi.com

2 arrested; police seize multiple guns, narcotics and more than $11,000

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police arrested two people Thursday following a narcotics and firearms search warrant. Police said SWAT, the Street Crimes Unit, Special Investigations Unit and Drone team performed the search warrant at Kevington Avenue and west 7th Place. There are other businesses in the area that are not related to the criminal activity investigated by the search warrant.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Eugene woman attacked with acid for third time in four months

EUGENE, Ore. -- A woman in Eugene was the victim of an acid attack early this morning, and it’s the fourth time she has been attacked this way, according to Eugene police. Officials say the woman was most recently attacked at about 5:30 a.m. this morning when she answered her front door and a suspect threw acid on her. She was reportedly transported to a nearby hospital and treated for chemical burns.
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
oregontoday.net

Wanted on Attempted Murder Charge, June 29

A 51-year old male wanted on an Attempted Murder charge in Coos Bay, was arrested by Law Enforcement Officers in Eugene after he jumped into the Willamette River Monday, June 27. Leslie Clarence Bennett III was already under surveillance when they attempted to contact him in the River Road area of Eugene shortly after 2 p.m. He reportedly jumped into the nearby river and swam downstream to an island. Shortly after 4 p.m., Bennett was taken into custody near Ayers Road, evaluated by medics and then released to police. According to an entry on the CBPD log for June 27, was wanted on two-counts Attempted Murder II, four-counts Kidnapping I, Burglary I, four-counts of Coercion, two-counts of Menacing, three-counts of Strangulation, four-counts Assault IV, Assault II, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Tampering with a Witness, Endangering a Person Protected by Family Abuse Prevention Act Restraining Order, additional charges of 39-counts of Violation of Restraining Order, “awaiting extradition from Eugene.”
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

Fatal 99E, Marion Co., June 30

On Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at approximately 9:39 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 99E near milepost 33, near Woodburn. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound gold Chevrolet Classic, operated by a 17-year-old male of Woodburn, passed another vehicle, lost control and collided with a northbound Indian motorcycle, operated by Jamil Nester (52) of Woodburn. The Chevrolet rolled multiple times and came to rest in the southbound ditch. A 13-year-old male was ejected during the collision. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. He was not wearing a seatbelt. The 17-year-old and Nester were transported to an area hospital with injuries. Hwy 99E was closed for approximately 7 hours while the scene was investigated. OSP was assisted by Hubbard Fire Department, Woodburn Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Hubbard Police Department and ODOT. The investigation into this crash in on-going.
WOODBURN, OR
WPFO

Oregon man uses traffic equipment, homemade sign to collect parking fees, police say

ROSEBURG, Ore. (KPIC) — A 35-year-old Oregon man was charged with using traffic equipment to illegally collect parking fees for himself. According to the Roseburg Police Department report, an investigation revealed the man used an orange traffic cone, an orange protective vest, and a homemade sign on the roadway in an attempt to collect parking fees (or donations) from customers at a famers market.
ROSEBURG, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acid Attacks#911#Violent Crime#Native American#Epd
KXL

$50,000 Reward Now Offered In Marion County Murder

SALEM, Ore. — Family and friends of Travis Juetten are offering a 50-thousand dollar reward for information that leads to his killer. On August 13th, 2021 Juetten and his wife Jamilyn were stabbed several times inside of their home on Howell Prairie Road, west of Silverton. Travis died at...
MARION COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Fire destroys part of stands at Oregon rodeo weeks before event

PHILOMATH Ore. (KPTV) - A large fire at the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo on Monday night destroyed part of the grandstands just over a week before a large annual event. Firefighters responded to the scene around 10:50 p.m. to the sight of a large fire engulfing the arena’s seating. They were able to eventually extinguish the flames. But not before the grandstands sustained heavy damage.
PHILOMATH, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 20 Fatal, Linn Co., June 28

On June 25, 2022 at approximately 6:58 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash on Hwy 20 near milepost 55, approximately 25 miles east of Sweet Home. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound blue Harley Davidson Electra Glide, operated by Mark Nelson (57) of Lebanon, lost control and crashed into the westbound embankment. Nelson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by Sweet Home Fire Department and ODOT.
SWEET HOME, OR
kezi.com

Three vehicle crash on Highway 99

EUGENE, Ore. -- Three vehicles are involved in an accident on Highway 99 between Awbrey Lane and Enid Road near Eugene. Police and other emergency services were dispatched to the scene of the wreck at about 3:15 p.m. today, June 28. Two trucks and one SUV are involved in the crash. One of the trucks is rolled over. Officials say there are injuries, but the severity of those injuries is unknown at this time. Traffic may be delayed as crews investigate.
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KATU.com

Fourth of July fireworks shows happening in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Are you looking to find somewhere to watch fireworks this Fourth of July?. A few cities including Portland, Vancouver, and Cannon Beach have banned the use of fireworks. RELATED | Where can fireworks be sold, used in Western Oregon & SW Washington?. If you are looking...
PORTLAND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

EXPECT POSSIBLE DELAYS ON SOUTHWEST OREGON ROADS OVER THE HOLIDAY

Travelers may experience construction-related delays on several southwest Oregon highways over the July 4th holiday. Gary Leaming of the Oregon Department of Transportation said as many lanes as possible will be open for the long weekend, but some lane restrictions will remain in effect. Leaming said drivers should budget extra...
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Lane Transit District has new internal boundaries

The redistricting process is now complete for Lane Transit District. The Oregon Secretary of State’s office approved the proposed changes this week. Six of the district's seven subdivisions will see slight changes, based on a shift in population over the past decade. The external boundaries of the district will not change as a result of redistricting. The district includes the Eugene-Springfield metro area, as well as some other communities in Lane County, including Cottage Grove, Creswell, Junction City, and the McKenzie River corridor east of Springfield.
LANE COUNTY, OR
klcc.org

Fireworks vendors face restrictions and price hikes

Fireworks vendors in Eugene are facing heightened challenges ahead of this year’s Independence Day. Fireworks can now be purchased for use on July 3rd and July 4th, but a ban enacted in 2021 still prohibits them in South Eugene. Mary McCarty is a vendor for TNT Fireworks at a...
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Free vaccine clinic opens at Valley River Mall

Vaccinations are now available at the Valley River Center in Eugene. A new storefront is offering free vaccines to anyone eligible, as health officials prepare for an influx of visitors during the World Athletics Championships. The location will offer standard vaccines including those for COVID. Jason Davis is the Public...
EUGENE, OR
cityoftangent.org

Missing Three Peacocks? 06/29/22

City Hall received a phone call about three peacocks in a person’s backyard. If you or someone you know are missing three peacocks, contact City Hall.
TANGENT, OR
klcc.org

New bus lines quicken Portland-Eugene travel

New express bus routes will serve travelers between Portland and Eugene this summer, The Oregon Department of Transportation announced. Effective July 1, POINT is reviving two daily bus routes which were suspended during the pandemic. These buses will only stop in Portland, Salem and Eugene, responding to rider concerns about...
EUGENE, OR
kcfmradio.com

Dietz Leaving School For Nursing Career; Gas Prices Dip Slightly; COVID Hospitalizations; OCHS Volunteers Needed

After nine years as the Human Resources Specialist for the Siuslaw School District, Jennie Dietz will be leaving at the end of July. Dietz says leaving will be — quote — “bittersweet”, but she is making a career change and will be starting nursing school soon. Filling the open position will be Rick Medders. Medders has been working as an educational aide at Siuslaw Middle School for the past year. But he brings the experiences of a lengthy career in the Human Resources department at tech giant Intel Corporation. Siuslaw Superintendent Andy Grzeskowiak said Medders will work the month of July alongside Dietz getting acquainted with district employment procedures.
LANE COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy