‘Superman & Lois’ Boss on Clark’s Watery New Digs, Diggle’s Return & Season 3’s Gang of Trouble

The sophomore season of Superman & Lois is now in the books, presenting a surprising new take on the DC Comics mythos. Even as the show wrapped up the immediate threat of Ally Allston (Rya Kihlstedt) and the Bizarro World, it was clear that the finale was going to be looking ahead to the future, especially as the hit The CW series has already been renewed for a third season. It had already been confirmed that the Season 2 finale would use a cameo from John Diggle (David Ramsey) to tee up the next season's villain — and that definitely proved to be the case. Spoilers for the Season 2 finale of Superman & Lois, "Waiting for Superman", below! Only look if you want to know!

