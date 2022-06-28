ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Superman & Lois’ Boss on Clark’s Watery New Digs, Diggle’s Return & Season 3’s Gang of Trouble

By Damian Holbrook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Superman & Lois‘ Season 2 finale, “Waiting for Superman.” So if you haven’t watched yet, maybe your Bizarro World double can fill you in.]. Worlds collided, marriages collapsed and secrets came out all over Smallville this week as...

epicstream.com

Lucifer Star Claims Ezra Miller Forced WB to Scrap Eight-Part DC Series

The name Ezra Miller used to be associated with a promising DC Extended Universe career but these days, it has become synonymous with controversy and the 29-year-old actor has been making headlines for his alleged personal troubles. Turns out, not only is Ezra becoming a huge problem for authorities that...
ComicBook

The Flash, Superman & Lois, and More Missing From The CW's Comic-Con Plans

Studios and networks are beginning to announce their plans for July's San Diego Comic-Con, the highly-anticipated event that will be returning with great fanfare after the COVID-19 pandemic. In previous years, The CW's roster of new and veteran shows has usually been part of those proceedings — but it looks like that might not be the case this year. On Monday, Warner Bros. Discovery unveiled their first panel details surrounding San Diego Comic-Con 2022, which included a roster of upcoming shows, games, comics, and more. As The Hollywood Reporter pointed out, many of The CW's shows, including The Flash, Superman & Lois, Gotham Knights, and the upcoming Supernatural prequel The Winchesters, are not currently part of that programming. The one The CW show currently on that list is Riverdale, which will have a Hall H panel to celebrate its upcoming seventh and final season.
ComicBook

Young Justice: Phantoms Finale Introduces a Popular DC Hero - and Turns Them Into a Villain

A fan-favorite DC hero finally made their debut in the season finale of Young Justice: Phantoms. The cast of the DC animated series has continued to grow with each new season, as more and more heroes and villains are introduced in brand-new circumstances. For example, Young Justice's debut on HBO Max featured the debuts of Geo-Force, Cyborg, Harper Row, Forager, Halo, Jonathan Kent, and the Legion of Super-Heroes. One would think after four seasons all of the major DC characters would have already been introduced, but the Young Justice: Phantoms finale brought a major hero into the fold, but in the role of a potential villain.
ComicBook

Batgirl Star Leslie Grace and Supergirl Actress Sasha Calle Team Up for New Photo

The next generation of DC superheroes is here to save the universe. Batgirl actor Leslie Grace and Supergirl actor Sasha Calle posed for a superhero selfie ahead of their respective DC debuts in Batgirl and The Flash, both set to expand the DC Extended Universe with the successors of Batman (Michael Keaton) and Superman (Henry Cavill). "We saving all da universes… ya hurddd meh," the In the Heights star wrote when sharing the photo on Twitter. See Batgirl and Supergirl's real-life crossover below.
ComicBook

Superman & Lois's Link to the Arrowverse Explained

Since Superman & Lois launched on The CW last season, fans have frequently questioned why characters from the other Arrowverse shows -- especially Supergirl, which centers on Superman's cousin -- have not made appearances on the series. Tonight, fans got the answer: Superman & Lois takes place on a world that is not the Arrowverse's Earth-Prime. Furthermore, in the world of Superman & Lois, Superman is the only superhero, meaning that most of the characters of the Arrowverse are not part of the series' world, and the Man of Steel at the center of the show does not share memories with the Superman who first appeared in Supergirl.
epicstream.com

Superman Actor Henry Cavill is Top Pick Amongst Fans to Play the MCU's Wonder Man

It goes without saying that Henry Cavill's stint in the DC Extended Universe could have been one of the best things about the franchise but time and time again, Warner Bros. and DC Films have seemingly pulled their middle finger on the fans and as it stands, Cavill still isn't part of the franchise's upcoming slate despite his great performance as Superman.
NME

Michael Keaton says Jack Nicholson told him to make several “flops” after the success of ‘Batman’

Michael Keaton has revealed the piece of advice Jack Nicholson gave him while filming Batman in 1989. Keaton, who is about to reprise his role as the Caped Crusader for The Flash, recently spoke of a private conversation he once had with Nicholson, in which his co-star supposedly encouraged him to ride on the success of a box office hit and follow it up with several “flops”.
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Star Tessa Thompson Says Valkyrie's Sexuality Was "Big Topic" in New Movie

Marvel Studios will unleash Thor: Love and Thunder into theaters worldwide next weekend, and it looks like it'll be an absolutely bonkers time at the movies. Love and Thunder has already been screened to select members of the press, with the early reactions being pretty exceptional. The films runtime is on the shorter side for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so the film will have to cover a lot of ground in a short period of time. Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, has revealed that her characters sexuality was a major topic in the upcoming sequel. While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Thompson detailed how that impacts the storyline.
ComicBook

Superman & Lois Finale Teases Season 3's Big Bad

The sophomore season of Superman & Lois is now in the books, presenting a surprising new take on the DC Comics mythos. Even as the show wrapped up the immediate threat of Ally Allston (Rya Kihlstedt) and the Bizarro World, it was clear that the finale was going to be looking ahead to the future, especially as the hit The CW series has already been renewed for a third season. It had already been confirmed that the Season 2 finale would use a cameo from John Diggle (David Ramsey) to tee up the next season's villain — and that definitely proved to be the case. Spoilers for the Season 2 finale of Superman & Lois, "Waiting for Superman", below! Only look if you want to know!
ComicBook

Stargirl Season 3 First Look Coming This Week

The CW is set to release a first look at the upcoming, third season of DC's Stargirl, according to a tweet from a local affiliate. That's good news for DC fans, especially with Superman & Lois and The Flash delivering series finales this week, leaving fans without any more Arrowverse-adjacent shows until Stargirl returns in the fall. The season, subtitled "Frenemies," is set to feature some pretty tense relationships, with former villain Shiv (Meg DeLacy) aiming to join the Justice Society, while Sportsmaster (Neil Hopkins) and Tigress (Joy Osmanski) will be moving in next door to Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) and her family.
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Star Jamie Alexander Teases Surprising Return of Lady Sif

Marvel Studios is hosting the World Premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder in Hollywood tonight and all of the stars are hitting the red carpet. The film will see the return of Jaimie Alexander's Lady Sif, who hasn't been seen in a Thor film since Thor: The Dark World and it seems that the actress will be in a different place in life than we've seen before. While walking the red carpet, Alexander teased her upcoming appearance as Lady Sif.
ComicBook

Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons Trailer Released

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has released a trailer for Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons, an animated feature film due out later this year. The film, which has no release date yet, features Jonathan Kent and Damian Wayne, teamed together against an invasion by Starro, in which the Justice League (including the pair's fathers) is under the alien's control. The movie also features appearances by The Flash, Martian Manhunter, and members of the Teen Titans, some of whom have not yet been seen since DC's animated movie universe reset its continuity following the events of Justice League Dark: Apokolips War in 2020.
tvinsider.com

‘Magnum P.I.’ Saved! NBC Orders 20 New Episodes After CBS Cancellation

Magnum P.I. has been saved! NBC has ordered 20 new episodes of the Jay Hernandez-starring drama after CBS canceled the series last month. According to Deadline, the 20 episodes will be divided into two seasons, bringing the reboot’s run to 96 episodes, with an option for more. The clock was running out on the action drama, with CBS Studios, which co-produces the series with Universal TV, not extending the options on the cast, which were set to expire at the end of Thursday, June 30.
