For most of the last 15 years, the SEC has been Alabama and either Georgia or LSU and then, mostly, everyone else. It’s no surprise, then, the Crimson Tide and defending champion Bulldogs were picked as the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the SEC heading into this football season by the league’s sports information directors. Texas A&M, which has established itself as an upper-tier SEC team was picked third. Then, in fourth, the highest projection in a decade, was Arkansas. The Razorbacks picked up five votes for fourth, four for fifth, three for sixth and one for eighth. That point...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO