ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Clarksburg-Harrison Library hosts Farm to Table for kids

By Madeline Edwards
WDTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg-Harrison Library held its Farm to Table event for kids at Hart Kitchen Eatery in Clarksburg. Anne Hart invited the local...

www.wdtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

Stonewood celebrates 75 years as a town

STONEWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - The Town of Stonewood is celebrating its 75th anniversary this weekend. The festivities kicked off today with food, games and vendors. There will also be a fireworks display starting tonight at dusk. Saturday will see the dedication of Teddy Shingleton Park, a local hero killed during...
STONEWOOD, WV
WDTV

Barbour County community kicks off Fourth of July

BELINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Barbour County community gathered at the Barbour County Fairgrounds to start their Fourth of July weekend with a parade and fireworks. The organizer of the event, April D. Sinsel, said that last year they just held fireworks. She reached out to members of the community...
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia Forrest Gump completes run across America

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A north central West Virginia man has completed his cross-country run, sporting a full Forrest Gump beard. Michael Wardian, originally from Fairmont, passed through West Virginia last week during his 3,234-mile run from San Francisco, California to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Now, as of 6 a.m. Friday, he had completed the journey […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Sunset Drive-In opens after second setback

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Sunset Drive-In in Shinnston has had its share of issues this year, but the summer time staple is getting ready to welcome back guests. One of those issues was that the drive-in was broken into. Owner John Ellis said they took a lot of items...
SHINNSTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarksburg, WV
Lifestyle
Clarksburg, WV
Food & Drinks
Clarksburg, WV
Society
City
Clarksburg, WV
WBOY 12 News

Independence Day events in north central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With July 4th nearing, Independence Day weekend festivities are being announced. The holiday lands on a Monday this year. Plan for local, state and federal government-run buildings to be closed, as well as non-essential services like the United States Postal Service. Here’s a look at what’s going on in different counties […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

How firework shows stay safe

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Fourth of July is right around the corner and that means celebrations. Towns around the area will be holding their Fourth of July festivities in the coming days, and of course, many of those will include firework displays. Buckhannon Firefighter Shane Jenkins says while these...
BUCKHANNON, WV
The Recorddelta

Buckhannon to celebrate July 4 after Festival Fridays

BUCKHANNON — The Buckhannon Independence Day Celebration organizers are once again collaborating with Create Buckhannon’s Festival Friday and will feature a Fireworks show sponsored by The City of Buckhannon for a fun-filled event to be held Friday, July 1. Throughout the evening there will be inflatables for kids...
BUCKHANNON, WV
morgantownmag.com

T.G.I.F. (Thank God It’s Free-day)

Free Friday night concerts, Fourth of July fireworks, and more—coming in July to an amphitheater near you. You don’t need to spend money on tickets to shows, gas to get you to faraway venues, or streaming services with free trials you know you’ll forget to cancel. In fact, you don’t need to spend money on anything except for a few dollars in the parking meter to enjoy some quality entertainment in Morgantown this summer.
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Vegetables#W Va#Wdtv#Food Drink#Farm To Table Event
morgantownmag.com

Summer Means Outdoor Movie Fun

Do it local and free, or head to a classic drive-in theater. There are lots of places around Morgantown to catch a movie outdoors this summer. Find free movies right in town several more Saturdays to come—or catch a double feature any weekend at one of three mid-century drive-in theaters still operating within an hour’s drive of town.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Therapy Services LLC unveils autism center

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Therapy Services LLC had a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday for its autism center in Morgantown. Therapy Services LLC has been serving patients in Morgantown, Weston and Bridgeport for over 25 years. The company is now gearing some of its focus to improve its service for autistic children and adults. “It’s exciting. It’s […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Shinnston drive-in set to reopen after projector issues

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Sunset Ellis Drive-In Theater in Shinnston is set to reopen Friday night following issues with the projector. According to the Sunset Ellis Facebook page, the theater will open Friday at 7 p.m. The projector suffered issues earlier this month that prevented movies from being shown.
SHINNSTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WDTV

Edith Marlene Parsons Andre

Edith Marlene Parsons Andre, 87, of Farmington Hills, MI, formerly of Nutter Fort, passed away on, Friday, July 1, 2022. She was born in Clarksburg, WV, on May 14, 1935, the only child of the late Walter Floyd and Orpha Edith Samples Parsons. Mrs. Andre was preceded in death by her husband Leon Andre. She was a loving mother to her three children, Larry Hollandsworth and wife Beth of Columbia, SC, Joy Hendren of Farmington Hills, MI, and John Hollandsworth of Nutter Fort, WV; 11 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her grandson, John M. Hollandsworth. Marlene was a graduate of Roosevelt Wilson High School Class of 1953 and formerly worked as an operator for C&P Telephone. She loved cats, was interested in genealogy, and had a wonderful sense of humor. Above all, she loved her family. There will be a private graveside service held at Stonewall Park Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
WDTV

Clarksburg stores find ‘loophole’ in ordinance to sell drug paraphernalia

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There’s a controversy with glass smoking pipes being sold in Clarksburg. Now a city councilman is calling businesses out. As we first told you back in April, the city of Clarksburg adopted a state ordinance prohibiting the sale of pipes that can be used to smoke meth. However, some businesses have been selling the pipes despite the ordinance.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Q&A: Ghost hunter visits Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Kalani Ghost Hunter visited West Virginia yet again this weekend–first visiting The Old Hospital on College Hill in Williamson on Thursday and then Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum in Weston on Sunday. With nearly two million followers on TikTok, Kalani posts live videos of his ghost hunts on the video app as well as […]
WESTON, WV
WDTV

Kathryn Darlene Rowan Canon

Kathryn Darlene Rowan Canon, 72, a resident of Davis passed from this life on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at United Hospital Center in Clarksburg. Kathryn was born Monday, October 17, 1949, in Clarksburg, a daughter of the late Cleveland Rowan and Ida Mae Anderson Rowan. On June 25, 1966, in Red House, MD, she married Terrance Canon, who preceded her in death on December 2, 2002. They had celebrated thirty-four years of marriage.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Harrison County busy prepping schools for student return

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s officially summertime and that means the kids aren’t at school but, the work doesn’t stop. The end of the school year is just the start for the district’s maintenance and janitorial teams said assistant superintendent Jimmy Lopez. “We have to make...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Upshur County State Farm agent earns community service grant

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — An Upshur County State Farm agent was selected to receive grant money for her outstanding community service again. Kelley Tierney was one of 100 agents chosen from nearly 20,000 agents nationwide, to receive a $10,000 grant as part of State Farm’s Outstanding Community Engagement Program. Tierney chose the Foundation for Better […]
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Tasty Tuesday: Franklin’s

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits Franklin’s in Nutter Fort. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
NUTTER FORT, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy