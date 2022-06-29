Clarksburg-Harrison Library hosts Farm to Table for kids

Edith Marlene Parsons Andre, 87, of Farmington Hills, MI, formerly of Nutter Fort, passed away on, Friday, July 1, 2022. She was born in Clarksburg, WV, on May 14, 1935, the only child of the late Walter Floyd and Orpha Edith Samples Parsons. Mrs. Andre was preceded in death by her husband Leon Andre. She was a loving mother to her three children, Larry Hollandsworth and wife Beth of Columbia, SC, Joy Hendren of Farmington Hills, MI, and John Hollandsworth of Nutter Fort, WV; 11 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her grandson, John M. Hollandsworth. Marlene was a graduate of Roosevelt Wilson High School Class of 1953 and formerly worked as an operator for C&P Telephone. She loved cats, was interested in genealogy, and had a wonderful sense of humor. Above all, she loved her family. There will be a private graveside service held at Stonewall Park Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO