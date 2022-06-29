Community members react to push to rename 'East Side' to 'East Buffalo'

A Buffalo Councilmember has filed a resolution to rename the "East Side" to "East Buffalo."

Masten District Council Member Ulysees O. Wingo, Sr. filed the resolution and it was presented to the Buffalo Common Council Tuesday.

"East Buffalo communities have suffered for decades from significant disinvestment, neglect, and the failure of government policy. Over the years, we have associated the name East Side with negative connotations," Wingo said in a release.

The resolution calls on representatives in the city, county, state and federal government to replace "the East Side" with "East Buffalo" when referring to the region.

7 News spoke with Wingo and community members Tuesday about the possible change.

Patricia Wellington is all for it, telling 7 News "it sounds perfect to me, they got West Seneca, they got South Buffalo."

Another community member we spoke to said the attention should be focused on investment and bringing more services to the community.

Wingo said he understands people are divided but he said changing the name is just one step that should be taken to unite the city.

According to Wingo, the idea was brought up at numerous block club meetings and after several discussions, he decided to file the resolution. Wingo told 7 News pushback is expected when trying to make a change like this but it's not going to stop him.

The resolution was sent to legislation so it can continue through the process and Wingo said the community will have a say.