Kellie Pickler’s Husband: Everything To Know About Kyle Jacobs & Their 11 Year Marriage

By Audrey Rock
 2 days ago
Image Credit: Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

Kellie Pickler has everything that matters, and more! “Not all women want diamonds,” the fresh-faced country crooner posted to her Instagram account on April 28, 2022. “Some just want a cute farmhouse on 50 acres. With a wraparound porch to drink coffee on!!” The 36-year-old “Red High Heels” beauty captioned the meme, “So true.” But what would that idyllic porch be without the man of her dreams, country songwriter Kyle Jacobs?

The adorable couple were married in 2011, and they’ve been a red-carpet favorite ever since. Here’s what to know about Kellie Pickler’s husband, their 11-year marriage, and more!

Kellie Pickler’s Husband Is Kyle Jacobs

Kellie Pickler and Kyle Jacobs arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 2, 2017. (Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock)

Kellie Pickler and Kyle Jacobs have been married since January 1, 2011. According to Wikipedia, Kyle was born June 26, 1973, and is a country vocalist, songwriter, guitarist, and pianist. He’s a staff writer for Curb Music since way back in 2003, and he grew up in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Kellie was born on June 28, 1986, which makes her hubby a full 13 years her senior! The multi-talented songwriter writes for both piano and guitar.

The Couple Met Through Friends in 2007

Kyle and Kellie reportedly met at a bar in 2007 through mutual friends from Nashville. In a November 2015 interview on Fox daytime talk show The Real, Kellie explained that she was there with some songwriter pals when she met Kyle. “So we ended up sitting with him and his buddies, and we got lost in conversation and everybody else disappeared.”

Even better, they started working together right away, and they clicked creatively as well as romantically. “We started writing songs the next day, and then we got hitched, well, that happened a few years later,” Kellie said.

Kyle & Kellie Eloped For a New Year’s Day Wedding

Kellie Pickler & Kyle Jacob appear at the 51st annual CMA Awards in Nashville on November 8, 2017. (Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

The country music royalty couple were engaged on June 15, 2010 in Rosemary Beach, Florida — and it was supremely romantic! While on vacation, Kyle gave her Kyle gave her a journal, an engagement ring, and a seashell with “Faye,” (the name of Kellie’s late grandmother) inscribed on it. “It was like my beautiful angel, the one I call Mom, was giving us her blessing,” Kellie later wrote in part in via a 2017 Instagram post. “Still and forever crazy in love.”

The couple wound up eloping to Antigua on January 1, 2011, forgoing their original plan of a massive wedding celebration in Nashville. ““All we did was I packed the wedding dress and packed him an outfit,” Kellie told Ellen DeGeneres during a 2011 appearance, per PEOPLE. “We totally just put faith in God that it was all going to work out, and it did, and it was the most incredible day of my life.”

They Don’t Have Children

Kellie and her hubby don’t have children together, but they are devoted pet parents! When asked about the pandemic “baby boom” in 2020, the American Idol alum responded sweetly. “I love being Aunt Kellie and that is perfect for me,” she told Us Weekly in August 2020. Kellie also laughed that she needed “another drink” and asked if the coronavirus spike in babies was “really a thing.” Kellie said that they are currently caring for their “two little small puppies” and said, “We’re dog parents for now,” in a separate 2019 interview with the magazine.

Kyle Has Written For Some Of Country’s Biggest Stars

Kyle has star power in his own right! He’s a co-writer on the Garth Brooks hit “More Than a Memory.” The behind-the-scenes powerhouse has also shared rights on Kimberley Locke‘s “8th World Wonder” and written songs for country icons including Kelly Clarkson, Craig Morgan, Jo Dee Messina, Trace Adkins, Tim McGraw, Scotty McCreery, Clay Walker, and of course, Kellie.

He’s also collaborated with Wynonna Judd, as well as Darius Rucker and Rachel Thibodeau.

Kyle & Kellie Starred in a CMT Reality Series

Kyle and Kellie arrive at the 49th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville, on Nov 4, 2015. (Jim Smeal/Shutterstock) Kellie Pickler, Kyle Jacobs

From 2015-2017, the couple starred together on the CMT reality series I Love Kellie Pickler! It spanned 13 episodes and premiered on November 15, 2015. It showcased the positive aspects of their lives, and the couple reportedly went out of their way to keep it drama-free.

“We want to keep it light and positive,” she told The Associated Press while shooting the series in 2015. “There’s enough darkness out in the world. And there’s enough negativity on television.” Kyle added that, “there’s no crazy drama,” per Page Six. “Definitely not,” Kellie reportedly said. “There are no cat fights. We don’t have cats. … He’s allergic.”

