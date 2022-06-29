Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama, 16, Asks Fans For ‘Prayers’ After Her Dad’s Rushed To Hospital

Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

“Please send your prayers,” wrote Travis Barker‘s 16-year-old daughter, Alabama, on her Instagram stories just a short while after it was revealed that her father was hospitalized and taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Photos obtained by TMZ showed the Blink-182 drummer, 46, being wheeled in after being transferred to the facility by ambulance. She ended her message with an emoji face with tears in its eyes.

While Alabama was not seen at the scene, Travis’ new bride, Kourtney Kardashian, was spotted walking beside him into the hospital on June 28. It is unclear why Travis has been taken to Cedars, but reports suggest he first went to West Hills hospital earlier in the day, but was transferred. (HollywoodLife has reached out to both Travis and Kourtney’s reps for information, but did not immediately hear back).

After Alabama’s message to followers, fans became more concerned that the situation with Travis was serious, especially given his own tweet earlier in the day. The post simply read “God save me,” which some started to fear was a cryptic message. However, many others were quick to point out that his tweet is also the name of a song by his close friend, Machine Gun Kelly.

Sadly, it seems that the honeymoon is over for Kravis, who in May celebrated their love with a lavish wedding in Italy, surrounded by friends, loved ones, and of course, their respective children. Travis is father to his son, Landon, 18, who has yet to post anything about his father.