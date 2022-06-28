Travis Barker Hospitalized With Pancreatitis After Having Colonoscopy

Image Credit: Alessandro Bremec/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

(UPDATE: 6/29/22 AT 12:50 P.M. ET): Travis’s medical condition has been revealed as pancreatitis, according to TMZ. The site reports that the condition was triggered by a recent colonoscopy. Pancreatitis is an inflammation of the pancreas, which can lead to symptoms like intense stomach pain, nausea and vomiting. The exact date of Travis’s colonoscopy has not been confirmed.

(ORIGINAL STORY) Travis Barker, 46, had his new wife Kourtney Kardashian, 43, by his side on June 28, when he was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA. The Blink 182 drummer and the reality star first visited West Hills Hospital for a health issue he was having, but the medical facility reportedly had to transfer him to Cedars for additional care, according to TMZ . In photos taken during the transfer, Travis could be seen being wheeled around in a stretcher as Kourtney walked behind him and the medical staff.

The musician appeared to have a long-sleeved black shirt on as his hand tattoos were on display, in the pics, while Kourtney seemed to want to keep a low profile in a sweatshirt with a hood over her head. Although it’s unclear what Travis’ medical condition is, he took to Twitter earlier in the day to post a cryptic yet concerning message. “God save me,” it read.

Travis’ health scare comes just one month after he and Kourtney exchanged vows during a gorgeous ceremony in Italy. The lovebirds, who turned their longtime friendship into romance in early 2021, wowed in impressive wedding attire as their family and friends watched them make a forever commitment to each other. Before that, they had a “practice” wedding at a chapel in Las Vegas, NV, and then made their marriage legal at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, CA.

After their third wedding, a source told us that the new husband and wife’s next steps were to find the home of their dreams together and share it with their blended family, which includes Kourtney’s three kids, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, who she shares with ex Scott Disick, and Travis’ three kids, Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, and Atiana, 23, who he shares with ex Shanna Moakler. “The next step for them is to find their forever home together and start their new journey there,” the insider EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife earlier this month. “Although they love their homes, they really want to move into a new place to create new memories, as husband and wife.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker during a previous event. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

“They are thinking now of building their own home,” the source continued, “which would be really special because they can create a living space together that suits their exact needs, with plenty of rooms for all of their kids to be comfortable and have their own bathrooms. This would be their forever family home.”