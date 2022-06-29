ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendon, MO

Passenger’s video shows moments after Amtrak train derailment in Missouri

By Regan Porter
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mZaTf_0gP4naqI00

MENDON, Mo. — As is often the case, the first look at a tragic scene comes via social media from those involved.

One man’s pictures were some of the first we saw from the train wreckage Monday near Mendon, Missouri, as he emerged from his Amtrak car.

“Hang in there, hun.” Those comforting words can be heard in Robert Nightingale’s video.

He’s a passenger that recorded the moments right after the Amtrak train derailed and eight cars tipped over.

The train sat on its side and passengers were forced to use the wall and glass windows as the floor.

Safety upgrades proposed at railroad crossing months before deadly Amtrak crash

“I was afraid that the glass was going to break, and all the debris would fly into my room,” Nightingale said.

Before the train started rolling, Nightingale said it started rocking. The lights flickered and he knew the train went off the tracks.

“There was like a big jolt. just a big, tremendous jolt,” Nightingale said.

From there, he said it was slow motion.

“I was worried about fire, but there was a sense of calm,” Nightingale said. “Then, I heard little girls crying next door and that’s when I decided to open my door and climb into the hallway.”

He followed the family out of the train’s side window, which was now the top.

‘We were standing on the windows’: Passenger recounts Amtrak train derailing in Missouri

Several passengers sat there until help arrived.

“I was, I didn’t know what to do,” Nightingale said. “I was in a state of shock.”

Nightingale said two Boy Scout troops were on the train. They pulled a lot of passengers to safety and administered first aid.

“They did a great job in helping, assisting people,” Nightingale said.

On one of the worst days of his life, Nightingale is grateful they landed in a cornfield in this small town.

“The locals came out and they brought pizza, chicken, water, and sodas,” Nightingale said.” “They were just, all over the place, can we help you are you okay, are you okay.”

Nightingale made it to Chicago Tuesday morning. Happy to be alive, he plans to take the train to see family in Michigan in a few days.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Missouri Accidents
State
Missouri State
City
Mendon, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Mendon, MO: Missouri State Highway Patrol confirms and releases the identities of the 4 victims in the deadly Amtrak’s Southwest Chief Passenger Train 4 crash and derailment.

Sources: Missouri State Highway Patrol and Chariton County Coroner Nye Bowyer (Information) Picture: Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper B (Courtesy) Mendon, Missouri: The Missouri State Highway Patrol have confirmed and released on Wednesday, June 29th, 2022 the identities of the 4 victims of the deadly Amtrak’s Southwest Chief Passenger Train 4 crash and derailment.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Boy Scouts spring into action during Missouri train derailment

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The boy scout motto “Be Prepared” rang true for the Appleton scouts of troops 12 and 73 who were in the Amtrak Train Derailment in Mendon, Missouri.  The boys used what they learned and sprang into action to help injured passengers in their time of distress. They never hesitated to put […]
APPLETON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amtrak Train#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
kttn.com

CORRECTION: Missouri State Highway Patrol issues correction to fatal crash

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has corrected its report of a fatal traffic crash in Ray County on Wednesday afternoon. The patrol reported that 56-year-old Randy Owens of Excelsior Springs was killed when the pickup truck he was driving overturned on Highway 10 after it was hit in the rear by a sports utility vehicle. The driver of the SUV, 46-year-old Michelle Lematty of Richmond, was not hurt.
RAY COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

Delivery Truck Hits Utility Pole, Knocking Out Power At New Lake Of The Ozarks Gas Dock

A new gas dock on Lake of the Ozarks had a bumpy start to the July 4th weekend on Thursday, but the owners say they're back up and running. Scooters Rental and Gas Dock at the Lake's 4 Mile Marker lost power on June 30, after a Lowe's delivery truck hit a nearby utility pole, downing a power line. No injuries were reported in connection with the incident.
INDUSTRY
FOX 2

No charges in crash that killed pregnant MoDOT worker

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Mother of a pregnant MoDOT worker who was struck and killed in a work zone crash said there will be no criminal charges against the driver. Kaitlyn Anderson died with her unborn baby Jaxx on November 18 on Telegraph Road over Interstate 255. Her mother said Thursday that she […]
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

34K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy