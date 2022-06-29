ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

SF man charged with murdering truck driver after receiving ride

By Garrett Brown
 3 days ago

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Investigators looking into the fatal stabbing at an Avenal gas station have connected the suspect detained to a series of other incidents, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the DA’s office, 51-year-old Jose Madeira was attacked and fatally stabbed on Saturday by 21-year-old Isaiah Harley from San Francisco. Investigators say Harley attacked Madeira after he gave Harley a ride in his big rig.

During their investigation detectives say they learned that Harley may have been connected to two carjackings and a robbery prior to the alleged homicide of Madeira.

Officials say they connected Harley to a carjacking in Oakland, on the night of June 24.

On June 25, a man that matched Harley’s description was involved in a strongarm robbery at a store in Kern County according to officials. Officials say another carjacking happened at a Chevron Gas Station near I-5 in Bakersfield. The owner of the car was injured in the incident and had to be transported to a nearby hospital.

Investigators are still looking into the incidents. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Detective Juan Galindo at (559) 600-8215.

Judy Shelby
3d ago

What was he out there asking for a ride!!! Someone helps him and he murders one of our truckers.,,What a manic!!!

Reply
14
RWxMP
3d ago

Never ever help a person in distress, especially if a lone male. Always a trap

Reply(1)
13
Diane Sosa
2d ago

gezz my mom told me at birth DONT PICK UP STRANGERS EVER..PPL SUCK HOPE HE GETS WHAT HE HAS COMING

Reply
6
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

