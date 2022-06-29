ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama Football Hauls in Top JUCO Linebacker in 2023 Class

By Joe Gaither
 2 days ago
The Alabama Football program has picked up its third 2023 commitment in three days after JUCO linebacker Justin Jefferson announced he will be joining the Crimson Tide via social media. Jefferson, shares the namesake of former LSU and current Minnesota Viking Justin Jefferson but plays linebacker for Pearl River...

