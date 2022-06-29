Laurel Central Avenue roundabout almost finished

Laurel, Miss. (WDAM) -This weekend, the city of Laurel flooded with blue and white. The Oak Park Dragons have returned home to celebrate their biennial reunion. “It’s very exhilarating to come home and see what you youngsters have done with the start that we gave you and the start that was given to us,” Brigadier General George B. Price, Oak Park alumni class of 1945. “We were taught at Oak Park that the ball was never too high for you to jump if you really wanted to get it done, and you were never told that you couldn’t do it. So, these are so very hallowed grounds you have here that has produced some of the greatest Americans ever.”

LAUREL, MS ・ 8 HOURS AGO