MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston RiverDogs suffered a gut-wrenching loss to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Friday night, giving up a walk off single in extra innings to lose 4-3. This is the third straight loss for the RiverDogs, which matches their longest losing streak of the season.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 6 HOURS AGO