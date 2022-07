Several law enforcement agencies throughout North Carolina and the FBI are investigating a series of bomb threats to North Carolina community colleges. "The FBI is aware of bomb threats made to multiple community colleges in North Carolina and are prepared to assist local law enforcement agencies as appropriate," the statement read. "The FBI takes all threats seriously and would like to remind the public if you see anything suspicious or have information about potential threats to notify local law enforcement immediately."

DURHAM, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO