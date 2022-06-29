ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parma, OH

Parma propping up red signs to slow down drivers across city

By Kevin Freeman
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BxqqQ_0gP4mUX100

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – Speeding is one of the biggest complaints residents have in many neighborhoods.

People who live in Parma and their city leaders have banned together for a program, designed to urge drivers to slow down.

“Research shows drivers will slow down when seeing the color red, so that is why we came up with the design with the red and the white writing,” said Ward 4 Parma councilwoman Kristin Saban.

Starting Wednesday, red and white signs will be popping up in yards all over Parma. They are part of Operation Drive Safe, a program to get drivers to slow down when traveling through residential neighborhoods.

‘I can’t believe it’: Civil War monument destroyed in Lorain County crash

“These signs are hot off the presses. We have nine wards in the city of Parma. Each council member will get, to start off, 20 signs. If residents are wanting to place the sign in their yard, all they have to do is reach out to their ward council member,” said the councilwoman.

“I think it’s a good idea. I mean, we’ve got four children, so definitely don’t want to see people speeding down the street, so anything they can do to help people slow down and make it more safe, I think it’s a good idea,” said Parma resident Matt Galati.

“On this street, there’s no cross streets. There’s no stop signs, so people fly down this street, sometimes as much as 50 to 60 miles an hour. We have a school at the end of the street, so that’s a problem. Kids playing in the street, lots of people walking their dogs, it’s been a problem for a long time,” said Parma resident Brenda Corrigan.

They both live on Torrington Avenue.

On Tuesday, crews installed one of the first speed monitoring indicators, also part of Operation Drive Safe.

It is not a camera, but it does alert drivers to how fast they are going when they drive past it.

“A neighbor pointed it out a couple of hours ago, so it’s the first time I saw it out here. It seems like people have been slowing down, as they’ve been approaching it and seeing their speed,” said Corrigan.

Ohioans facing home gas and electric rate hikes

Councilwoman Saban says a long-time resident of her ward came to her with the idea for Operation Drive Safe. She shared it with colleagues and says the mayor and his administration gave full support to it as well.

“The safety is of the upmost importance of our children, of our residents, our residents’ pets. We really do feel that this is a program that could really slow down some of these speeders in our neighborhoods,” said Saban.

The signs are red. Councilwoman Saban says studies show that people pay more attention to red and hopefully that means more people will slow down.

