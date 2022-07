COLUMBIA − Go COMO buses will provide shuttle service for the city of Columbia's Fire in the Sky Fourth of July celebration Monday. Buses will pick up at all six city parking garages in downtown Columbia and Stephens Lake Park from 5 to 11 p.m. Garages are located at Fifth and Walnut, Eighth and Walnut Plaza, Eighth and Cherry, Tenth and Cherry, Short Street and Sixth and Cherry.

