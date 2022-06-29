ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

Traffic stop lead stop arrest of New York man on federal crimes in Galesburg

 3 days ago

A Rochester, New York man was arrested in Galesburg on charges of Felony Obstruction, Resisting Arrest, Sex Offender Registration Violations, and a U.S. Marshal’s Warrant for Sex...

WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg woman wanted for vehicle theft after taking van, leaving it in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Galesburg Police on Thursday, June 23rd, responded to a reported vehicle theft in the 100 block of South West Street. The alleged theft occurred on Monday, June 20th. Officers met with a 32-year-old female victim who said she was at an apartment with a female friend on the 20th and the female friend wanted a ride from the victim. The victim declined to give her friend a ride, and when the victim returned from using the restroom her friend and her car keys were gone. The victim told police she waited three days to file the report because she was in constant contact via Facebook messenger with her friend – identified as 22-year-old Delaney Sorenson of Galesburg. When Sorenson eventually blocked the victim, she called police. According to police reports, Sorenson eventually told her mother that she left the stolen vehicle at a Walmart parking lot in West Des Moines, Iowa. Sorenson messaged that she left the van in Iowa because she “wasn’t going to jail for a stolen car.” The 2004 Honda Odyssey was listed as stolen and Delaney Sorenson was added to the Galesburg Police pending arrest list facing charges of Vehicle Theft.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man charged with DUI after striking another vehicle.

Galesburg Police on Saturday, June 25th, responded to the intersection of West Main and Linwood Road for a reported hit-and-run accident. A female driver and her male passenger told police that while northbound on Linwood Road, a black sedan took a wide turn onto Linwood and struck the back driver-side of the vehicle. The female caught up with the sedan near Fremont Street and the male driver admitted to the man and woman that he had been drinking. Police made contact with a cooperative 56-year-old Terry Poole of Galesburg who said he had been drinking at home and at the bar and agreed to conduct a field sobriety test. Poole indicated signs of impairment and he was placed under arrest. At the Public Safety Building, he provided a breath sample which indicated his BAC as .215. Poole was charged with Aggravated DUI – No Insurance, DUI A1, DUI A2, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, and Improper Lane Usage.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Monmouth man arrested on explosives and arson charges

A Monmouth man was apprehended on a Warren County warrant for Manufacture or Possession of Explosive or Incendiary Device and Attempt to Commit Aggravated Arson. According to a release from the Monmouth Police Department, 51-year-old William L. Frakes was arrested Thursday on the warrants, issued by the Warren County State’s Attorney.
MONMOUTH, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man with a long history of burglary….wanted for attempted burglary

Galesburg Police on Tuesday, June 14th responded to the 1400 block of Meadow Drive for a suspicious person. A male victim told police he was notified by his neighbors that a man was in his yard. The victim’s neighbors and the victim, who was watching along on his security cameras, observed an unknown male enter the backyard, take a patio chair and place it near a garage window. The suspect then pushed a window unit – which fell into the garage and landed on a vehicle parked inside. Neighbors yelled at the man who they believed to be under the influence of drugs. The man, identified as 59-year-old Leroy McMahill of Galesburg, told neighbors he was “hiding from his girlfriend’s husband.” According to police reports, McMahill has an extensive history of burglaries. McMahill was just arrested back on June 11th after he attempted to steal a chainsaw from Walmart. Officers were able to speak with McMahill over the phone the following day, but have not been able to locate him at the time of the police report. He was added to the GPD’s pending arrest list and is facing charges of Attempted Burglary, Criminal Damage to Property, and Criminal Trespassing.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man arrested in Macomb after making shooting threat

A Galesburg man was arrested in McDonough County Thursday for numerous charges, including Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer, Fleeing and Eluding, and Aggravated Assault. According to a release from McDonough County Sheriff’s Department Nick Petitgout, deputies responded to Timberview Lakes Campground, near Bushnell for a disorderly subject who allegedly threatened to shoot campground management.
MACOMB, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Early Monday traffic stop leads to DUI arrest

Just before 1:00 am Monday morning, June 20th, while on routine patrol near the intersection of Day Street and East Berrien, Galesburg Police observed a vehicle take a wide turn at the intersection and nearly strike the officer’s patrol vehicle. Police conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the male driver who initially gave police a false name and date of birth. The driver was eventually identified as 26-year-old Hurley Robertson of Galesburg. Robertson was emitting a strong alcoholic odor and spoke with a thick tongue, according to police reports. A field sobriety test showed numerous signs of impairment and Robertson was arrested. He was identified by a work ID found in his pocket. He was also in possession of about 2 grams of cannabis. Robertson had a non-extraditable warrant and an expired driver’s license. Robertson’s preliminary breath sample read his BAC as .124. He was charged with DUI A1, DUI A2, No Valid Driver’s License, Improper Lane Usage, and Unlawful Possession of Cannabis.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg woman charged after stealing from a tip jar at Nature’s Treatment

Galesburg Police on Saturday morning responded to Natures Treatment near the corner of West Main and Henderson Street for a theft complaint. Officers met with management at the dispensary who said a female came into the store to purchase cannabis. During the woman’s transaction, she takes $6 out of a tip container on the counter. The woman could be seen via security footage taking a $5 bill, then again taking another dollar out and using it towards her purchase. The woman was identified as 55-year-old Lynn Marie Cottingham of Galesburg by the photo ID she used to enter the store. Officers responded to Cottingham’s residence where she wasn’t located, but officers informed neighbors of the reason they were there. The following day, on Sunday, Cottingham reported to the Public Safety Building to turn herself in. Cottingham provided officers with her receipt from Nature’s Treatment but denied stealing any money. Officers provided Cottingham with the still images of her taking the money. She was banned from the store and charged with Theft under $500 first offense.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Sandburg donates training system to GPD

A Firearm Training Simulator system that was previously purchased by Carl Sandburg College was recently donated to the Galesburg Police Department for the use of training and developing officers. The community college had acquired the FATS system but did not have a long-term need for it after receiving a $100,000...
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

City reminding residents of energy aggregation agreement with Homefield

With energy costs skyrocketing right now, the City of Galesburg is reminding residents and small businesses that they can participate in energy aggregation through Homefield Energy. The city entered into an agreement with Homefield in 2021 for municipal aggregation of electricity supply. This was not the first agreement for the municipal energy aggregation/Citizens-approved energy aggregations back in 2012 during the election. The agreement is for 100 percent renewable power at 5-point-4-9 cents per kilowatt-hour with Homefield. Ameren will remain the deliverer of the electricity and continue to take care of power outage emergencies and service calls. Enrollment in the program was automatic and users only needed to take action if they chose to opt out of the program. The new agreement took effect with the July 2021 meter reading date and will be active through July 2024. The city says other energy suppliers may solicit Galesburg residents and small commercial businesses via phone, mailings, or door-to-door to enroll with their company and warns that they may not be able to provide the same rates as Homefield.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Peoria Bishop responds to the overturning of Roe verses Wade

Following the ruling by the Supreme Court on Friday, essentially overturning Roe versus Wade, the Catholic Diocese of Peoria has responded to the news. Bishop Louis Tylka says the Church has proclaimed the sanctity of human life, “from conception until natural death,” and that Catholics must continue to be a voice that defends life in all stages from threats.
PEORIA, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg Police respond to multiple reports Monday morning of vehicles being damaged.

Numerous vehicle windshields were damaged sometime over the weekend. Galesburg Police responded to numerous criminal damage to property complaints Monday morning, June 13th, eventually leading police to canvas the area for more damage. Dispatch received calls beginning before 7:00 am Monday. It was mostly the rear windshields that were damaged. At least eight vehicles were found with damage. Police responded to multiple calls on Hawkinson Avenue, multiple calls on Jefferson Avenue, the 700 block of North Street, the 200 block of Ivan, the 500 block of Clark, and the 400 block of Bandy Avenue. Most of the victims told police the damage must have occurred overnight and none of the victims knew who or why someone would damage their vehicle. There are no suspects at the time. The investigation is ongoing – officers are still in the process of collecting any potential security footage from the neighborhoods.
GALESBURG, IL
Community Policy