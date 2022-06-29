ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Haven, CT

Firefighters Put Out Blaze at Polish Club in West Haven

NBC Connecticut
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFire officials put out a fire at a polish club in West Haven Tuesday...

www.nbcconnecticut.com

NBC Connecticut

Firetruck Crashes Into Car on Way to Call in Hartford

A firetruck responding to a call in Hartford struck a car Friday morning, officials said. Crews said they responded to the area of Laurel and Park Streets at around 10 a.m. A fire engine on the way to a call reportedly struck a car, causing minor damage. The driver was evaluated by emergency personnel at the scene and didn't end up going to the hospital.
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Firefighters Respond to Blaze at Norwich Transfer Station

Fire crews are working to put out a blaze at a transfer station in Norwich. Officials are responding to Rogers Road in the Yantic section of town. Several fire departments are responding to the scene. Firefighters said a water transfer shuttle has been established due to a lack of water...
WTNH

East Haven police seeking witnesses to serious crash

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are looking for witnesses of a two-vehicle crash in East Haven Thursday morning. The crash involving a pickup truck and a small sedan happened at the intersection of Saltonstall Parkway and Main Street just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Both vehicles had heavy front-end damage, police said.  Crews from the […]
EAST HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Toddler Dies in Fire That Killed Parents in Waterbury: Officials

Waterbury fire officials said a toddler that was hospitalized after a house fire that killed his parents has died. The child, who was 16 months old, was hospitalized after a fire tore through a home on 3rd Street Wednesday. The toddler's parents have been identified as 45-year-old Fred Lawson and...
WATERBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Gas Line Struck

2022-07-01@11:19am–#Bridgeport CT– Firefighters on scene of a gas line struck by workers on Fox Street. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crews Battle Large House Fire in Avon

Firefighters battled a large fire at a 9,000 square-foot home in Avon on Wednesday. Officials said they responded to Wyngate Drive at about 3:30 p.m. The home is located on a dead-end road. Crews said it was an all hands on deck response. The fire originated in the upper floors...
AVON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Southington Moving Truck Fire Destroys Belongings of Military Families

A moving truck fire that happened on Interstate 84 destroyed the belongings of two military families, according to fire officials. Crews responded to the truck stop on the Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike at about 1 p.m. Two military families were in the process of moving from one base to another when their truck caught fire.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

2 Adults Dead, Child Hospitalized After Fire in Waterbury

Two people died and a child remains hospitalized after a fire at a home in Waterbury Wednesday, according to fire officials. Firefighters responded to a home on 3rd Street at about 10 a.m. Fire officials said they pulled three people from the third floor of the home. One was a...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Police looking for witnesses to serious crash

East Haven, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are looking for witnesses to a serious crash that occurred Thursday. The South Central Connecticut Regional Traffic Unit is looking for witnesses to a serious injury motor vehicle accident which occurred on June 30, 2022 at the intersection of Saltonstall Parkway and Main Street.
EAST HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Plane Removed From Quinnipiac River in New Haven After Crash

Officials are investigating what caused a single-engine plane to go down into the Quinnipiac River in New Haven on Thursday. Two people and a dog were on board and rescued by good Samaritans, officials said. They were brought ashore to a local boatyard. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

West Haven Hires Security to Collect Beach Parking Fees

It’s another blow for people looking for fun in West Haven this July 4th weekend. The fireworks were postponed until Labor Day and now, there’s a $20 parking fee for non-residents. “This is like our third time coming this week and today was the first time they charged...
WEST HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Multiple fire departments respond to fire in Avon

AVON, Conn. (WFSB) - Several fire departments responded to 31 Wyngate Drive in Avon for a reported house fire on Wednesday. According to the Avon Fire Department, workers at the home reported seeing flames near the roofline of the house and smelled smoke. The house was a 9,000 square-foot home.
AVON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Woman Seriously Injured in Crash in East Haven

A woman is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a crash in East Haven Thursday. Police say a pickup truck and a Toyota Corrolla collided at the intersection of Saltonstall Parkway and Main Street around 9:45 a.m. Emergency crews pulled the woman from the Toyota and rushed her to the hospital....
EAST HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

DEEP Identifies Candlewood Lake Drowning Victim

State officials Thursday identified the person who was recovered from Candlewood Lake Tuesday as a 20-year-old man from Bridgeport. Denis Junio Rodrigues Pio was the person who went missing in Candlewood lake while swimming near Chicken Rock, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Rescue crews responded to...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

State police: 2 people killed in Milford crash

MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Two people are dead after a crash on I-95 in Milford Thursday morning. State police said the crash happened on the northbound side at Exit 36. Emergency personnel responded around 6:48 a.m. According to the Department of Transportation, the area has reopened. The cause of the...
MILFORD, CT

