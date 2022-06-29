ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama Football Hauls in Top JUCO Linebacker in 2023 Class

By Joe Gaither
 2 days ago
The Alabama Football program has picked up its third 2023 commitment in three days after JUCO linebacker Justin Jefferson announced he will be joining the Crimson Tide via social media. Jefferson, shares the namesake of former LSU and current Minnesota Viking Justin Jefferson but plays linebacker for Pearl River...

Aggies miss out on OL target Harris Sewell

Outside of a commitment from linebacker Daymion Sanford, it has been a rough week for the Aggies on the recruiting trail, it started over the weekend when Aggies targets, QB Jayden Rashada committed to Miami, and CB Tony Mitchell committed to Alabama. It continued on Tuesday when defensive tackle Johnny Bowens decommitted from A&M and reopened his recruitment. There was hope that the tide could turn on Wednesday, when Aggies target OL Harris Sewell was set to announce his commitment. Unfortunately, for the Aggies, the Permian High in Odessa, Texas big man chose to leave the state, and has committed to Clemson. COMMITTED!!🐅 #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/4RwDtWBXAy — Harris Sewell (@harris_sewell) June 29, 2022 It is still early in the 2023 cycle, but Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies are going to need to close the deal on some of these top level prospects if they expect to compound their 2022 efforts with another top class in 2023. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes List Jimbo Fisher football camp - Thursday highlights
Savana Sikes Transferring to Ole Miss

Former Georgia infielder Savana Sikes is transferring to Ole Miss, she announced on Tuesday. “Super excited to announce that I will be finishing my academic and athletic career at Ole Miss,” Sikes wrote on social media. “UGA will forever hold a special place in my heart and I cannot thank everyone enough who has supported me along the way. It feels good to be a Rebel!! Hotty Toddy.”
Elite 11 Finals: Day 1 Top Performers

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. – Twenty of the 2023 cycle’s top signal callers are in Southern California this week for the Elite 11 Finals, which kicked off on Tuesday night. As has been the case in past years, the first day of the three day event featured drill work, with the quarterbacks separated into four groups and working through different stations.
