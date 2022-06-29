ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville VFW Looking for Golfers for July 16th Event

By Steve Brandy
vermilioncountyfirst.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Danville VFW is looking for some additional foursomes for their second annual golf outing at Harrison Park. It all begins with registration at 8:30 AM Saturday, July 16th, and a shotgun start at nine. VFW...

vermilioncountyfirst.com

vermilioncountyfirst.com

DHS’ Coach Robinson Holding Free 4th of July Basketball Clinic

THE FOLLOWING IS A RELEASE FROM DHS BASKETBALL COACH DURRELL ROBINSON. I hope all is well your way. I am hosting my 5th annual FREE 4th of July basketball clinic at The Assembly Church (428 N Walnut, Noon to 2 PM) in Danville, Illinois. Everyone is invited. Last year we had attendees from Bloomington, Illinois as well as Defiance,OH. It hopefully gives kids a chance to connect and make new friendships over the holidays while learning some basketball. Thanks for all that you do. Have a happy and safe holidays!
vermilioncountyfirst.com

July’s First Fridays Event in Downtown Danville: Sports and Brews

Downtown Danville is opening July 4th Weekend with another First Fridays event, with this one called Sports and Brews. Sporting events will be taking place such as volleyball, frisbee golf, corn hole tournaments, a celebrity dunk tank, and much more. The evening will also include Joyful Bubbles, six food trucks,...
DANVILLE, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

CRIS’s Senior Summer of Fun

THE FOLLOWING IS A CRIS’ HEALTHY AGING CENTER RELEASE. Danville, IL, June 29th, 2022 -During the month of July, CRIS Healthy Aging Center’s Nutrition Department invites seniors aged 60 and over to participate in a series of summer activities.On July 6th, Lynne Barnes, Interim CEO of CRIS will be speaking about Active Aging with a 30-minute presentation beginning at 8:15am.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Champaign County to celebrate July 4

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It is the time of the year for floats, marching bands, and nostalgia of the red, white and blue. The Champaign County Freedom Celebration will host a series of events on Monday to celebrate July 4. The lineup begins with a 5K race from the State Farm Center at 9:30 a.m. The […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Where to watch fireworks around the Wabash Valley

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — With the July 4th Independence Day holiday coming up, here’s a look at where folks can go to view firework shows around the Wabash Valley. This list will be updated as more event details come in. Indiana Brazil Monday, July 4at Forest ParkFireworks to begin at 10 p.m. Clinton Sunday, July […]
FARMERSBURG, IN
vermilioncountyfirst.com

River to Rail Ride Scheduled for September

THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY CONSERVATION DISTRICT RELEASE. The River to Rail Ride bicycling event is back this year on September 10, 2022. Hosted by the Vermilion County Conservation District, the event will have four routes starting at Kennekuk County Park with all proceeds benefiting the continued development of the Kickapoo Rail Trail. Three of the routes will take cyclists to the Vermilion County Kickapoo Rail Trail section which includes the 1/4-mile Trestle Bridge 90 feet above the Middle Fork River. The fourth route will stay within Kennekuk County Park, perfect for beginning cyclists and families with young children. Registration price includes SAG stops and support along the routes, t-shirt, and lunch. Details about the event, including 63-mile, 37-mile, 30-mile, and 7.5-mile map routes, can be found at www.RivertoRailRide2022.eventbrite.com. Sponsorship opportunities are also available! For questions, please contact Lara Danzl at ldanzl@vccd.org, 217-442-1691.
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Vermilion Advantage Announces Events

“Inside Vermilion County” at https://www.vermilionadvantage.com/category/inside-vermilion-county-magazine/. $10 at the door Networking, food, dessert, coffee/tea, beer & wine from 112 Wine & Coffee Shoppe. Bricks & Ivy will also be open for people to. browse @ 201 E Main, Hoopeston. Please RSVP to Nicole at. nvanhyfte@vermilionadvantage.com. Young Professionals Network. Wednesday, July...
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Our Vermilion County Hero for July is Conner McLeod

The Vermilion County Hero for July is Conner McLeod, the EMS coordinator for Georgetown Ambulance Service. He also serves as PR officer and has gone above and beyond in showing support for the community with various activities including and open house, blood drive, high school engagements and community education opportunities.
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Mahomet-Seymour pitcher Blake Wolters decommits from Purdue

MAHOMET (WCIA) — Mahomet-Seymour pitcher and our Wcia-3 Baseball Player of the Year, Blake Wolters, has decommitted from Purdue. The incoming senior posted on Twitter that he decommitted after receiving his test scores and talking with his family. On Twitter, Wolters went on to thank Purdue, then posted a highlight reel on his profile. Wolters […]
MAHOMET, IL
WCIA

RESULTS: Referendums in central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There were several referendums up for grabs Tuesday night with voters. In Mahomet, people were asked to vote on a $98 million referendum. It would pay for a new junior high, plus other upgrades in the Mahomet-Seymour School District. The plan is called the Bulldog Blueprint. The referendum failed. In Neoga, […]
MAHOMET, IL
FanSided

Illinois Football: Illini now targeting superstar 2024 quarterback

The Illinois football program is targeting one of the best quarterbacks in the class of 2024. In Bret Bielema’s first recruiting class, the Illini were able to land quarterback Donovan Leary. I believe Leary is going to be the future of the program but having depth is crucial. Many past program failures were due to a lack of depth at quarterback.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
chambanamoms.com

Dancing Dog in Urbana to Close

Vegan specialist Dancing Dog Eatery & Juicery in Urbana announced Tuesday on its Facebook page that it will close “approximately” at end of business on July 9. After nearly eight years in business, the post said, “we make this decision with sadness, as we still firmly believe in veganism but feel this is the right decision for us at this time.”
URBANA, IL
CNHI

DACC drives the local economy

America’s supply-chain crisis has created a new rock star: the tractor-trailer operator. To meet local, regional and national demand for more tractor-trailer operators, Danville Area Community College has its CDL program running on all cylinders. With the Board of Trustees’ recent approval of an additional full-time instructor (David Goble),...
DANVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Melissa Etheridge to perform at Virginia Theatre

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Grammy Award-winning artist Melissa Etheridge is coming to perform at the Virginia Theatre. The Champaign Park District announced Etheridge will perform with her full band in downtown Champaign on Sunday, October 2 at 7:30 P.M. Reserved seating tickets are $49.50 to $89.50 plus an additional per-ticket...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Fiberoptic utility installation beginning in Champaign neighborhood

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People in one Champaign neighborhood will be seeing construction around their homes for the next few weeks as crews install fiberoptic utilities. i3 Broadband will begin installation of these utilities in the Bristol Place subdivision in the coming weeks. Bristol Place is bordered by Tower Drive and Bradley Avenue on the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Learning from tragedy: Mahomet’s ‘unique’ school safety strategy

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Middletown Prairie Elementary School is the “home away from home” for the youngest school-age kids in Mahomet-Seymour, and it’s equipped with one of the most distinct safety strategies in central Illinois. Plans for the school were in the works in the wake of the 2012 shooting death of 28 people at […]
MAHOMET, IL

