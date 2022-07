KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A worm that looks like something out of a sci-fi movie was documented in the Knoxville area, according to the Tennessee Valley Authority. It's called the hammerhead flatworm and is known for the distinctive shape of its head, the slimy secretions it is covered in and for harming the environment around them. They are not native to the area and are believed to have arrived from Southeast Asia in the soil of nursery plants early in the 20th century.

