Kwik Trip on Mormon Coulee Road opening July 14

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Kwik Trip announced Tuesday that the store on Mormon Coulee Road will open July 14 at 5 a.m.

The generation-3 store is 9,000 square feet and the company said it will have a small grocer feel, offering fresh take-home meals and grocery options.

The store will also include a car wash, 20 gas dispensers and a separate diesel pump area.

