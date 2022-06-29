Kwik Trip on Mormon Coulee Road opening July 14
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Kwik Trip announced Tuesday that the store on Mormon Coulee Road will open July 14 at 5 a.m.
The generation-3 store is 9,000 square feet and the company said it will have a small grocer feel, offering fresh take-home meals and grocery options.
The store will also include a car wash, 20 gas dispensers and a separate diesel pump area.
